Disabled Canadian man fighting for his life while hospital staff pressure him with MAiD

Roger Foley shared that staff at London Health Sciences Centre have repeatedly pressured him to consider euthanasia (MAiD) for nine years despite his objections.

LONDON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A disabled Canadian man revealed that staff in the hospital where he has been staying for the past nine years are badgering him to end his life through euthanasia.

In a June 13 interview with LifeSiteNews, Roger Foley, a disabled Canadian man, shared his experience at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), where he says staff repeatedly suggest he received Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

“They (hospital staff) have resumed pressing suicide and MAiD questioning upon me, despite my repeated objections and pleas not to push it on me,” he revealed.

“Staff have become so fixated and inappropriate with pushing suicide-related questions that they’ve asked them while I was undergoing bloodwork and even during the cleaning of a bowel movement from my bed,” Foley shared.

According to Foley, his caregivers regularly ask him if he is “suicidal,” which he says is a leading question to discuss MAiD.

“They try to with suicide questioning every now and then, but I won’t engage with them because I know from my history in the hospital that their suicide questions lead to them bringing up MAiD,” he explained.

Foley, who is well known for speaking out against the injustice of Canada’s euthanasia regime, suffers from spinocerebellar ataxia, an incurable brain disease that makes it difficult to move.

As a result, he requires caregivers to assist him in eating, drinking, and getting up. According to Foley, his caregivers mistreated him while caring for him at his home. In 2016, Foley was admitted to the LHSC for food poisoning and has been there ever since.

Over the past nine years, Foley revealed that he has repeatedly been offered MAiD despite his desire to be released from the hospital and return home with the help of caregivers.

Last month, Foley began enduring even more pain when the LHSC switched out the amber lights in his room for bright bulbs. Foley, who is light sensitive, is now in so much pain that he is unable to be lifted for meals.

“The new lighting causes me severe pain, temporary blindness, visual scarring, and has triggered a rapid health decline — resulting in acidosis and neurological collapse,” Foley revealed.

“I am now on IV fluids and unable to eat, drink, or access medications due to being cut off of access to all basic needs by the hospital,” he continued.

As a result, Foley has been fed by a tube since May 6. Foley revealed that he is “in a medical crisis that will turn out fatal if the lighting accommodations are not restored.

“I am still hanging on and fighting for my life, but I am in serious danger and harm,” he explained.

However, Foley has not given up hope. Instead, he hopes to return home in September in time for his 50th birthday.

In order to return home, Foley is asking to be able to select his caregivers to ensure that he receives proper care. However, Ontario Health has refused his request, resulting in numerous legal battles, including an active case with the Ontario Court of Appeal.

“The type of home care that I need, self-directed funding, is actually a right to have in other countries such as the UK and France and is the default home care model in countries such as Denmark, USA, Netherlands, Italy, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Scottland, and other countries,” Foley explained.

“So, I am not asking for anything unreasonable, and it is a cost saving compared to the monopolized one size fits all agency home care enforce by Canada currently,” he continued.

Currently, there is both a petition to restore adequate medical care for Foley and a campaign to raise funds for his legal battle.

In the meantime, Foley lies prey to Canada’s bloodthirsty MAiD regime, which has already taken 60,301 lives since it was legalized in 2016.

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD lethal injections. This accounts for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country that year, a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

Share











