Disabled children need a care center in Tanzania. Can you help build one?

Religious order priests have their sights set on building a care home and residential school for 50 children with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.

Help priests care for special needs children in Tanzania: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic religious order that cares for children with special needs is looking to build a long-term caregiving center.

The Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament (MCBS) is an India-based religious order of Catholic priests who have been active in the African country of Tanzania since 2009. For years, the order has been caring for disabled children in what it describes as a “small, rented home setup with very limited facilities.”

Now the priests have their sights set on building a care home and residential school to accommodate 50 children with a range of physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.

“This transition — from a rented, temporary space to a permanent home — is a crucial milestone. Support at this stage helps us complete essential infrastructure, equip learning and therapy spaces, and ensure we can welcome children safely and sustainably,” the order’s LifeFunder page reads.

“Your partnership — through financial support, prayer, or sharing this mission — helps transform years of faithful service into a lasting home of hope for children who are often forgotten.”

The care home, to be located in the city of Dar es Salaam, will provide each child with:

“Specialized education and therapy

“Healthcare, nutrition, and daily care

“Emotional and spiritual support

“A permanent home filled with dignity, stability, and love”

The priests are looking to raise $174,000 within the next six months. Caritas Veritate Missions, a U.S. 501(c)3, is accepting gifts on their behalf, with all LifeFunder donations going directly to the order’s building project.

Click here to help a disabled child receive the care and education he needs.

