Disbarred pro-abortion lawyers sue abortionist for violating Texas Heartbeat Act to overturn the law

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A Texas doctor who publicly admitted that he performed an abortion in violation of the state’s law is being sued for his actions, but a prominent Texas pro-life group says the lawsuits are “self-serving legal stunts.”
As reported by the Texas Tribune, at least two lawsuits were filed Monday against abortionist Dr. Alan Braid in what is set to be the first test of the Lone Star State’s new law banning almost all abortions.
Both challenges were filed by disbarred attorneys whose lawsuits appear to be focused on subjecting the law to court review with the aim of getting it overturned.
“Neither of these lawsuits are valid attempts to save innocent human lives,” said Texas Right to Life in a press release Monday. “Both cases are self-serving legal stunts, abusing the cause of action created in the Texas Heartbeat Act for their own purposes.”
As previously reported by LifeSite, on September 1 Texas became the first state in the nation to effectively ban abortions on babies with beating hearts after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block it. The bill, dubbed the Texas Heartbeat Act, was signed in May by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and prohibits abortion if a heartbeat can be detected (generally as early as six weeks).
Relying on a unique enforcement mechanism, the legislation empowers private citizens to bring civil suits against abortionists, instead of the state prosecuting violators.
The pro-life law is set to be tested by the courts due to the spurious legal actions taken against the San Antonio doctor who publicly announced he broke the new law.
OB/GYN Dr. Alan R. Braid said he violated the abortion ban by performing a first-trimester abortion just days after the law went into effect.
A doctor says he performed an abortion on Sept. 6 that violated Texas’s new law.
“I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care,” Physician Alan Braid writes in an op-ed. https://t.co/UnpdioRggL
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) September 18, 2021
“[O]n the morning of Sept. 6, I provided an abortion to a woman who, though still in her first trimester, was beyond the state’s new limit,” Braid wrote in a Washington Post opinion column published Saturday.
Braid said he’s aware he ran afoul of the law “by providing an abortion beyond the new legal limit,” and acknowledged he was “taking a personal risk.”
However, he argued he was willing to do so because abortion is “something I believe in strongly.”
The abortionist said he “wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested.”
To “test” the allegedly “unconstitutional law,” disbarred attorney and Illinois resident Felipe N. Gomez, who identified himself as a “Pro Choice Plaintiff,” filed a lawsuit against Braid with the Bexar County court.
As reported by KSAT, Gomez aligned himself with the defendant and said he filed the lawsuit in an effort to have Texas’ law declared unconstitutional “and in violation of Roe v. Wade.”
But Braid is not the only one seeking to gain something from the case.
PETITION UPDATE (9/3/21) -
Following the US Supreme Court's decision to allow Texas' Heartbeat Law to go into effect, Joe Biden made the announcement that he would initiate a "whole-of-government" response against the new pro-life statute which could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
This is yet another, outright confirmation of Biden's openly pro-abortion policies, policies which have the main objective of ensuring that women will continue to be able to kill their own children without impediment.
This anti-life, anti-Catholic stance needs to be urgently addressed and condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
For the good of the Church, for the good of pre-born babies, for the good of the faithful, and, indeed, for his own good, Joe Biden needs to be publicly rebuked by the bishops and excommunicated until such time as he repents from his pro-abortion policies.
Please continue to SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
Thank you!
_____________________________________________________________________________
"No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one, and love the other: or he will sustain the one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." - Matthew 6:24
In the lead-up to their meeting in mid-June, we call on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to exclude Joe Biden and other “Catholic” politicians (like, Nancy Pelosi) from Holy Communion over their public, obstinate, and scandalous promotion of abortion.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the USCCB to act to stop the abuse of the reception of the Holy Eucharist by politicians who promote the murder of innocent pre-born babies.
We know that making a decision to exclude public figures from Holy Communion is not easy. But, sometimes, this is the only way to make them understand the error of their ways, and to preserve the Church from serious scandal.
Indeed, Canon Law (Canon 915) declares that those who persist in manifest, grave sin should not be admitted to Holy Communion.
Beyond that, at this point, public excommunication appears as the only suitable response for Biden's obstinate, public and grave sin of promoting abortion.
In doing so, we do not hold ourselves up as judges over Joe Biden's eternal soul, but we encourage the bishops to make known one of the consequences of public and obstinate support of abortion by our 'Catholic' politicians.
The fact is, in terms of the manifest, grave sin of abortion, Joe Biden is as bad as he said he would be before the election.
Therefore, it is cold comfort that the USCCB is only preparing to discuss this issue only now.
But even now, if the USCCB publicly excommunicate Biden for his pro-abortion stance (as well as other pro-abortion politicians), the Conference could reclaim some of the moral authority which they lost by their largely silent assent to Biden's candidacy.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition, now.
Since Joe Biden was sworn-in on the 20th of January, he has wasted no time in signing orders and bills which facilitate the destruction of unborn human life.
- In one executive order, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy prohibiting the federal government from spending taxpayer monies on abortion and the promotion of abortion.
- Biden also signed (instead of vetoing) the COVID relief bill, which, for the first time in 44 years, contained funding for abortions in America, using taxpayer dollars.
- Biden said that he wouldn't defend Hyde, and he hasn't.
And, if he and the Democratic Party get their way, a lot more of the same regarding abortion is on the way.
Strong action must be taken lest anyone, especially young people, be confused by the scandal of a "Catholic" in Biden's position aggressively promoting abortion, enabling the killing of innocent human beings.
American rank-and-file Catholics don't want any more compromise and equivocation from the Bishops Conference on this "pre-eminent" life-and-death issue.
We want clear action, not twenty more years of dithering and "dialoguing."
50 million babies have been lost to abortion in the U.S. since Roe!
So, we will NOT accept any more lives lost as a result of dithering and "dialoguing." [**Please see "Notes" below about how it has been reported that some senior U.S. clerics are trying to prevent this discussion from even taking place.]
And, we will especially NOT accept one life lost to abortion by politicians who claim the Catholic Faith, but who promote grave evil. God forbid!
With all due respect to these bishops, they diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by not imposing public canonical penalties on a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
The bishops are now at a crossroads and must choose either God or mammon.
We call on them to choose God and choose Life!
And we also continue to encourage those brave, true and good bishops who have done well to warn Amercian Catholics about the perils to the unborn and the Faith resulting from Biden's promotion of abortion!
SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Joe Biden: I support abortion ‘under any circumstance’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/joe-biden-i-support-abortion-under-any-circumstance
Biden administration has opened the way for ‘abortion by mail on a massive scale’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-administration-unleashed-by
‘Catholic’ Biden marks Roe v. Wade anniversary with pledge to make abortion available for ‘everyone’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-biden-marks-roe-v-wade-anniversary-with-pledge-to-make-abortion-available-for-everyone
BREAKING: DC archbishop affirms he will give Holy Communion to pro-abortion Joe Biden - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-dc-archbishop-affirms-he-will-give-holy-communion-to-pro-abortion-joe-biden
Vatican puts brakes on US bishops confronting problem of pro-abortion Biden receiving Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-puts-brakes-on-us-bishops-confronting-problem-of-pro-abortion-biden-receiving-holy-communion
Abp. Aquila backs call for pro-abortion ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden to be denied Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-aquila-backs-call-for-pro-abortion-catholic-joe-biden-to-be-denied-holy-communion
Cardinal Burke floats ‘excommunication’ for Biden over his ‘aggressive’ abortion promotion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-burke-floats-excommunication-for-biden-over-his-aggressive-promotion-of-abortion
Biden’s HHS is lying about Title X to push abortion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bidens-hhs-is-lying-about-title-x-to-push-abortion
List of US bishops for and against denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians like Biden, Pelosi - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/list-of-us-bishops-for-and-against-denying-communion-to-pro-abortion-politicians-like-biden-pelosi
Notes about USCCB's June Meeting:
For nearly twenty years, the US bishops have been dithering about whether or not to excommunicate pro-abortion politicians by formally withholding Holy Communion from them.
Their indecision on this gravely scandalous matter is a scandal in itself, but one of the biggest obstacles has been internal opposition from senior U.S. bishops.
And, although the faces have changed in the last 20 years, their morally-and-intellectually-challenged arguments against excommunication have not changed.
Liberal bishops of the USCCB say that excommunicating Biden (for example) would divide the Church, divide the bishops, and would politicize the reception of Holy Communion.
Indeed, in the name of “unity,” it is reported that some senior U.S. clerics, including Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Cardinal Wilton Gregory (Washington, DC) and Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), have been working overtime to prevent any substantial discussion of so-called “Eucharist coherence” (that is, what qualifies as worthy reception of Holy Communion).
It is also reported that at least 57 other American bishops allegedly joined these Cardinals in a recent letter to the Head of the Bishops Conference, Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, to try to pressure him to drop the planned discussion at the full meeting of bishops in June.
And now, even the Vatican is getting involved, with the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith suggesting that even more “dialogue” is needed.
These same clerics may mistakenly believe that any attempt to suppress the objective connection between a politician’s promotion of abortion and his unworthy reception of Holy Communion will fool anyone.
But, it will not.
Rank-and-file Catholics are not stupid and can smell compromise a mile away, and we’ve had enough.
With all due respect to the Cardinal, bishops, and the Vatican…those who fail to act diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by “dialoguing” with a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging the bishops Conference to take action at their June meeting to exclude pro-abortion Joe Biden and other abortion-promoting “Catholic” politicians from Holy Communion.
***Photo Credit: Claire Chretien / LifeSiteNews
The Texas Tribune reported that another lawsuit was filed Monday by another disbarred attorney, Oscar Stilley of Cedarville, Arkansas.
Stilley had been stripped of his legal license after being convicted of tax fraud in 2010. According to a report by the Southwest Times Record, Stilley “is currently serving a 15-year home confinement sentence for tax evasion and conspiracy” and “hasn’t filed federal income tax since the 1980s.”
Like Gomez, Stilley described himself as pro-abortion and said his lawsuit is intended to force the court to review the law.
“I’m not gonna let this thing fester so doctors are afraid. I want a prompt and honest decision,” Stilley said. “Let’s find out if this thing is the law … if it is, let’s live by it, if not let’s get it struck down.”
Stilley said he is also looking to cash in on the $10,000 in statutory relief which would be granted him if his lawsuit against Braid turns out to be successful.
Texas Right to Life said it believes Braid attempted to lure rash legal actions by his Post op-ed, but none have surfaced from legitimate pro-life groups.
“We believe Braid published his op-ed intending to attract imprudent lawsuits, but none came from the Pro-Life movement,” the group wrote, promising that it “is resolute in ensuring the Texas Heartbeat Act is fully enforced.”
Texas Right to Life expressed confidence that “Braid’s effort will fail just like the abortion industry’s other legal attacks on the law so far.”
Noting that Texas’ law “was certainly subject to a challenge eventually,” Citizens for a Pro-Life Society Director Monica Miller, Ph.D., suggested caution in an email to LifeSite Tuesday.
“I think we have to admit that there is the danger that a hostile, pro-abortion [judge] will rule the law unconstitutional,” Miller said.
According to Miller, appeals to higher courts would be likely in the event of such a ruling, with the case then potentially going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Such a course of events may be precisely what is intended by the lawyers bringing legal action against Braid. According to Miller, “it appears that at least on one level the baby aborted by abortionist Alan Braid is shamefully being exploited by him — a sacrificial victim to his perverted political agenda.”
“This is about as perverted and twisted as it gets,” Miller said.
Meanwhile, Braid has been lauded by pro-abortion advocates who have extolled his “bravery” for committing an abortion in violation of Texas law and publicly announcing it.
“This is an act of remarkable bravery from Alan Braid,” wrote feminist columnist and author Jill Filipovic.
This is an act of remarkable bravery from Alan Braid. Please read his words and recognize all he’s risking. https://t.co/g3JFSCnmra
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 18, 2021
Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus gushed that Braid’s Post op-ed was “brave and important.”
This Is a brave and important oped by Alan Braid, a Texas doctor who put patient over an unconstitutional law. Even braver is that he came forward, let someone now try to sue him and let the law be challenged in court. https://t.co/xnv9nOXwgx
— Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) September 18, 2021
Dr. Braid, who said he has delivered more than 10,000 babies during his career and has “daughters, granddaughters and nieces,” said he believes that “abortion is an essential part of health care.”
The abortionist said he is being represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, a global abortion advocacy group, and that his “clinics are among the plaintiffs in an ongoing federal lawsuit to stop S.B. 8 [The Heartbeat Act].”
“Going to court is practically Corporate Abortion’s favorite thing,” Students for Life spokesperson Kristi Hamrick told LifeSite in an email Tuesday. “It was inevitable that the abortion industry lawyers profiting from this for decades would find a way to create or leverage a challenge to the Texas law.”
Hamrick, who is also the chief media and policy strategist for the non-profit pro-life group, which organizes young people in the fight against abortion, said, “Corporate Abortion has abused our legal system since Roe v. Wade, to force abortion into the Constitution and into state laws, as judges have legislated from the bench.”
Addressing the uniqueness of Texas’ approach in delegating authority to private citizens to sue abortionists, Hamrick said the Lone Star State has “tried a novel approach in empowering people to act in the defense of those in the womb.”
“[O]ur legal system has too often abandoned its mandate to protect and serve all of us, born and preborn,” Hamrick added.
Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, told LifeSite in an email Tuesday, “[t]his is new territory and the pro-life movement needs to be patient as everyone together — including the Supreme Court — learns how this type of law is actually going to play out.”
Pavone said that “one thing we know for sure” is that the Texas Heartbeat Act as it stands “is saving lives and that is something about which we should rejoice.”