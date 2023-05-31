‘Disgusting’: Kohl’s joins the list of retailers selling LGBT merchandise, clothing for little kids

The department store chain is receiving backlash for pushing the celebration of LGBTQ ideology, including to young children.

(LifeSiteNews) — Kohl’s, the largest department store chain in the U.S., is facing backlash after becoming the latest retailer to sell LGBTQ-themed clothing for children.

Highlights of its “Pride Month” products, including an LGBTQ “pride” onesie, have been going viral since being highlighted by the Twitter account “End Wokeness,” which noted, “Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies.”

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

The onesie, part of a “Baby Sonoma Community Pride Bodysuit set” designed for babies from three months to nine months old, depicts what appears to be a lesbian couple, with one holding a “Progress Pride” flag representing those who identify as “transgender” and “non-binary” in addition to other LGBTQ identities.

The retail chain is also selling banners emblazoned with “Love Is Love,” LGBTQ-themed towels, bibs, candles, shorts, and pillows with rainbow colors, and shirts that say, “Ask Me My Pronouns.”

“Looks like Kohl’s didn’t learn a thing from Bud Lite and Target,” “End Wokeness” remarked.

Turning Point USA contributor and social media influencer Morgonn McMichael slammed the merchandise as “disgusting” in a Sunday video, emphasizing the fact that the LGBTQ agenda is being “shoved in Americans’ faces” and is “targeting children.”

“Why do babies need a … onesie with a pride flag on it? They don’t. It is blatant virtue-signaling,” McMichael said.

Conservatives have since chimed in across social media with a round of calls to boycott Kohl’s, with one social media user highlighting the fact that Kohl’s stock dropped 5.59% on Tuesday and 3.58% on Wednesday.

While the extent of the economic backlash Kohl’s will face remains to be seen, sales for the major corporations Budweiser and Target have been tanking in recent weeks after an uproar over their use of LGBTQ themes.

Stock for Anheuser-Busch InBev, seller of Bud Light, has dropped at least massive $15.7 billion since April 1 after using “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an ad campaign, and Target stock has plummeted $9 billion since it released a line of LGBT-themed clothing for children that included a little girl’s swimsuit that can be used to “tuck” male genitalia, and a shirt with a Baphomet image reading, “Satan Respects Pronouns.”

News outlets have since highlighted the fact that Carlos Saavedra, a vice president of brand marketing at Target, holds a position with the controversial organization GLSEN, which serves as Target’s pride month partner and pushes for schools to provide sexually explicit books, “keep parents in the dark on their child’s in-school gender transition,” and enfold gender ideology into their curriculums, as Fox News has noted.

