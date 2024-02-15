Disney CEO told employees the company should ‘take a stand’ against January 6 events

Iger decried the events of January 6 but has thanked agencies of the Chinese Communist Party, which has committed genocide against minorities.

(LifeSiteNews) — A video has been released of Disney CEO Bob Iger telling his employees in January 2021 that they “should be taking a stand” against events that had taken place on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

EXCLUSIVE: In January 2021, then-Disney chairman Bob Iger told employees he was committing the company to "taking a stand" on politics because of January 6, then praised himself for making Black Panther, which he said was an example of "diversity and inclusion." pic.twitter.com/Rb41540cGW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 13, 2024

Iger told his employees over a video call that the Disney company has “tended to shy away from politics” and in doing so has “shied away from talking about issues that aren’t political at all.”

“In reality we should be taking a stand,” said Iger in a video address posted by author Christopher Rufo. “I think we have to be less cautious about such things… and not be concerned.”

“Like just commenting about what happened in Washington last week. That’s not political on our part at all. We know that what we saw was fundamentally wrong. And that it was rooted in hatred and disrespect and contempt and intolerance. And we should feel free as a company to comment on that without retribution,” said Iger.

As Tucker Carlson recently pointed out, the media has doggedly promoted the narrative that January 6 was an “armed insurrection” against the U.S. government, led by President Donald Trump. By contrast, the Americans who came to Washington, D.C., for the “Save America” Trump rally were overwhelmingly peaceful, and as Carlson has noted, video footage shows that even on Capitol grounds, most of those present were peaceful, with a minority engaging in riotous behavior.

“They’re not destroying the Capitol. They obviously revere the Capitol,” Carlson said of the majority who entered the Capitol building that day.

As WND News Center has noted, there is no evidence that the rioting was part of an “insurrection,” as is claimed, which “would include a plan to take over the government, the military, the economy, international relations, the works.”

Carlson furthermore pointed out that the actions of a small minority on January 6 have been used to demonize and silence Trump and his supporters, as well as undermine their political efforts.

“January 6th is a perfect way” for the ruling class “to get what it wants: to suppress the population, to keep Donald Trump from running for president again, and to put its enemies in jail,” Carlson explained.

While Iger believes it is important that Disney “takes a stand” against the (unspecified) events of January 6, he has pointedly remained silent about the atrocities of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) against the Uyghurs and other minorities in China, where Disney filmed the movie Mulan.

In fact, the film’s credits thank eight agencies of China’s Communist regime, the Guardian reported. These include “the public security bureau” in Turpan, a city in eastern Xinjiang where several “re-education” camps detaining Uighurs have been documented, and the “publicity department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomy Region Committee,” which is the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda department in Xinjiang, it reported.

Iger has also been criticized for his failure to stick up for the rights of unborn children. In 2019, he suggested he might halt filming in Georgia when a heartbeat bill aimed at protecting unborn babies was introduced, saying filming would be “difficult” if the bill took effect.

At the time, pro-life advocate Lila Rose slammed Disney’s behavior as “despicable.”

Despicable: Georgia signs a law protecting babies in the womb after a heartbeat can be detected & @Disney pulls out of filming. The Chinese gov forcibly slaughters women's babies while dragging Uyghurs into concentration camps & Disney thanks the government & ramps up filming. https://t.co/ysJIiBOWNy — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 9, 2020

In his January 2021 video address, Iger also tooted his own horn about Disney’s accomplishments “in terms of diversity and inclusion on-screen.”

The Disney CEO has been criticized, however, for putting “diversity” ideology above storytelling quality while leading the entertainment giant.

Gary Goldstein remarked on X Tuesday that company has taken a huge hit in large part due to the plummeting popularity of its films and entertainment productions.

Disney's descent into DEI and the woke mind virus in all its entertainment products has proven a debacle in every way – in three years its net worth was cut in half, it has lost 13 million streaming subscribers, fired 7,000 employees, lost billions on its movies and streaming… — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) February 13, 2024

