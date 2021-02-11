Disney drops ‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano for posting against political hate

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Disney has terminated its association with Star Wars: The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano following online activists’ uproar over an Instagram post in which the former MMA fighter and outspoken conservative compared modern-day political animosity to the anti-Jewish sentiment cultivated by Nazi Germany prior to the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” Carano, who portrayed heroic mercenary Cara Dune in the popular streaming series, wrote in the since-deleted post. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

How @Disney-owned Lucasfilm describes @GinaCarano's comments: "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities."



The actual post that got her fired

As the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum explains, “propaganda campaigns created an atmosphere tolerant of violence against Jews” and “encouraged passivity and acceptance of the impending measures against Jews” prior to the implementation of governmental actions for which the Holocaust is most remembered.

But despite the accuracy of Carano’s historical account, and the fact that her post identified no political party, ideology, or group as either the perpetrator or the victim of modern-day hatred, social media leftists quickly promoted the interpretation that Carano’s post suggested “being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust,” as The Hollywood Reporter (THR) put it.

THR, which does not quote or link what Carano actually wrote, reports that the Disney-owned Lucasfilm Ltd. issued a statement that “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The statement does not identify any post by Carano that “denigrat[es] people based on their cultural and religious identities.” THR quotes one source as saying Lucasfilm has “been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.”

Carano’s past conservative commentary, on subjects ranging from gender pronouns to election fraud to COVID-19 mask mandates, has made her a darling on the Right but a target on the Left, and reportedly led Lucasfilm to scrap plans to announce in December that she would star in another Star Wars spinoff series.

Neither Carano nor anyone involved with The Mandalorian has yet responded to the news, but many have spoken out in support of the actress, and against the moral double-standards of parent company Disney:

If Disney doesn't have additional posts to base that on, @ginacarano should consider suing them for libel.

Did you know?



Disney just fired @ginacarano



Disney employs producer Jack Morrissey, who tweeted that MAGA kids should go into the wood chipper, and Disney did nothing.



That's how much Disney cares about children

My speech to the UK Parliament's @CommonsBEIS committee on @Disney's cooperation with China's genocidal state security services in filming Mulan in the Uyghur region of Xianjang



Yet genocide-adjacent Disney cancelled @ginacarano over I'll-advised speech

In particular, critics quickly recalled a 2018 tweet in which Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal, who plays bounty hunter and main protagonist Din Djarin, compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany over the former’s policy of temporarily separating minors from illegal border crossers, a policy which spawned intense protests over “kids in cages” (protests not reignited by the Biden administration’s recent reopening of one such “cage” in Texas).

On top of the Holocaust analogy, the “America, 2018” photo in Pascal’s tweet was actually a 2010 photo of Palestinian children in a soup kitchen line:

The best part about this Pedro Pascal tweet making the rounds is that the photo isn't of children in cages at the border. It's of Palestinian children waiting to be fed at a soup kitchen from 2010 lol.

The Mandalorian is perceived by many to represent a divide within Lucasfilm following Disney’s acquisition of the company, hearkening back to Star Wars’ roots in serialized adventure and classic good vs. evil themes, as opposed to the perceived infusion of “social justice” elements into the franchise’s films and books.