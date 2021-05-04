Disney targets kids as homsexual ‘pride’ month approaches

May 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Disney, the former go-to company celebrating the wonder and innocence of childhood, is now peddling toys and clothing for kids awash in rainbow colors as well as pro-homosexual and pro-transgender messaging.

“The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now!” announced Disney on Twitter. “Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities.”

Among the organizations promoting homosexual and gender dysphoria that Disney is financing are GLSEN and the ‘It Gets Better Project,’ which affirm youth that consider themselves to be homosexual or to have a gender identity that is different from biological reality.

The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now! Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities: https://t.co/6weUid4JRE — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 3, 2021

“From apparel to accessories to pins and plush and so much more, there are more items in this collection than there are colors in the rainbow!” wrote Anthony Armenia, Communications Manager, Disney Parks, Experience & Products, at the Disney Park Blog.

“Starting this month, the incredible diversity of our fans will also be celebrated around the world with products rolling out from licensees and retailers including Amazon, BoxLunch, Funko, Kohl’s, and Torrid, with more to come in Europe and Latin America,” continued Armenia.

The array of gay-themed Disney products is troubling. In addition to offering rainbow emblazoned apparel and sundries to adults, Disney is now peddling toys and clothing for kids awash in rainbow colors and messaging.

Plush Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dolls dressed in rainbow duds are being sold by Disney, along with matching tees and face masks. “Perfect for a day at the parks,” claims Disney.

Child wearing rainbow mask, rainbow tee shirt, holding Mickey Mouse doll dressed in rainbow flag colors (Disney Parks Blog photo)

Here are some of the items now for sale at the Disney Store online:

Mickey and Minnie in shimmering rainbow attire (Disney Store online photo)

Stitch, Wall-E, and Ursula in rainbow colors (Disney Parks Blog photo)

Popular Disney movie franchises MARVEL and Star Wars go gay (Disney Store online photos)

Rainbow Mickey Mouse fans for the men in your life (Disney Parks Blog photo)

Posing in rainbow wear in front of Cinderella’s Castle (Disney Parks Blog photo)

Rainbow-themed Disney onesie (Disney Store online photo)

Disney promises that its commitment to promoting homosexuality and transgenderism will extend beyond PRIDE month to the entire year.

“We will continue to provide authentic products and experiences and create storytelling moments that celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year,” said Armenia.

“Stay tuned; more Pride products will roll out globally at various locations and retailers in June and all year long as we continue to celebrate the community,” he added. “Whether it’s at home on your own or out and about with your friends and family, I hope you have a safe and joyous Pride Month 2021!”