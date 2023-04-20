Disneyland announces first-ever ‘Pride Nite’ will take place in June

ANAHEIM (LifeSiteNews) – Disneyland park in California announced last week that it will host two LGBT events in June as part of its “After Dark” series of events amid the Walt Disney Company’s ongoing fight with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education law.

“The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite [sic] is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!,” the company tweeted Monday. “This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items, & more.”

Sales prices for tickets are $139 per person aged three and over, and the park will allow those two and younger to enter for free. The event is scheduled for two nights in June 13 and 15, beginning with a pre-event party from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at which point the events begin. The event is set to feature a “Pride Night Cavalcade,” with Disney characters wearing “special attire,” dance competitions, and photo opportunities with Disney characters. Visitors attending the event can also access the park’s rides.

The announcement comes as the company, which has a history of promoting LGBT content, faces an ongoing battle with DeSantis for control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District in central Florida, part of a larger fight between the governor and the company after it protested the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bans the teaching of LGBT ideology in Florida’s kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

Last April, DeSantis took Disney’s self-governing status over the district away by signing legislation to that effect. In February, DeSantis attempted to take the district from the company by signing legislation that renamed the district and allowed him to appoint a board of supervisors.

However, the company managed to pass a development agreement with the district before the Florida legislature voted in favor of the bill. According to the agreement, Disney has control of the district until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England.”

DeSantis said Monday that he will continue to challenge the company, saying, “You’re not going to have Disney have its own government in Central Florida … You’re going to live under the same laws as everybody else.”

The “pride” night events will not be the first time a Disney park has hosted an event celebrating homosexuality. In 2019, Disneyland Paris hosted the first pride event in a Disney park.

Last year Disney launched a clothing line targeted at babies and young children to promote “Pride Month,” the annual June celebration of homosexuality. In 2021 it threw a “pride” concert for kids, hosted by a drag queen, on Disney+. Conservative parents have complained for years about the company’s aggressive promotion of homosexuality and gender confusion through both its corporate stances and various films, shows, and franchises.

