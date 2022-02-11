Dissident Chinese freedom activist Chen Guangcheng warns West about social credit system ‘at our doorstep’

The high-profile blind lawyer, who escaped from China in 2012, said that diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Beijing Olympics are 'far from enough.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Chinese Communist-style social credit system is “happening at our doorsteps now in the United States and in Europe,” Chen Guangcheng, the blind human rights lawyer and outspoken dissident who escaped from China in 2012, told LifeSiteNews in an explosive new interview.

In addition to the ongoing forced abortion regime in China — wherein the “One Child Policy” has been relaxed and married couples are allowed to have three children but “the Communist Party can still force an abortion” on any of its citizens — we ought to be paying attention to the Chinese Communist Party’s “use of Western technology to create their networks of movement recognition systems and facial recognition systems that they use to control the population.”

This, combined with the “health number” every citizen is required to have, allows the CCP total control over its citizens’ lives, Chen warned.

“It used to be that if an activist were going to go participate in something and the Chinese Communist Party wanted to prevent them from leaving or prevent them from partaking in something, they would send a bunch of thugs to go and prevent them from going,” he explained. “But now, what they can do is on a computer, they can change the status — vaccination status or other health information — to make it so they can’t even buy a plane ticket or a train ticket to go somewhere.”

“In the last two years, the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to control the population via this technology has just skyrocketed.”

The dystopian scenario that is now a reality for 1.4 billion people in China is nascent in the West, Chen cautioned: “That’s not only something that we need to worry about in China under the Chinese Community Party. I think we can see that happening at our doorsteps now in the United States and in Europe.”

Chen’s warning comes as many American cities require people to furnish proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants or other establishments of public accommodation, often in the form of a QR code or through a digital health app, and there is increased chatter about “environmental, social, and governance” (ESG) scores that measure the “sustainability” and “social justice” of people and institutions.

Famed human rights activist

Chen Guangcheng is well-known in human rights circles around the world. His historic class-action lawsuit against the CCP over its One-Child Policy and criticism of China’s human rights abuses landed him in a CCP prison and then under house arrest, from which he ultimately escaped.

Chen’s escape, detailed in his 2016 book The Barefoot Lawyer: The Remarkable Memoir of China’s Bravest Political Activist, involved evading the guards stationed around his house, breaking his foot scaling a wall and having to literally crawl to a neighboring village, and a car chase through the streets of Beijing. He made it to the American embassy and he and his family fled to New York.

Chen’s long resumé includes his time as a scholar at New York University from 2012 to 2013 and his current work as a Visiting Fellow at the Catholic University of America, Distinguished Senior Fellow in Human Rights at the Witherspoon Institute, and Senior Distinguished Advisor to the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice.

Chen spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), praising then-President Trump for standing up to China and expressing his gratitude “to the American people for welcoming me and my family to the United States where we are now free.”

‘We’re in danger of becoming slaves’

Chen said that diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Beijing Olympics are “far from enough.”

“The Communist Party is a mafia organization that has completely kidnapped and controlled the entire country,” he said. “The idea that western nations would cooperate with this government, would participate in this kind of event, is embarrassing.”

“Even though the United States has said publicly they’re doing a diplomatic boycott, in the end they’ve sent 18 government officials to the games,” he added. “So I feel that this is … sort of tricking the American people and it’s going against America, American values.”

Chen called for “an alliance of democratic countries” to come together and “figure out how to eliminate” the CCP regime. “The claws of the Chinese Communist Party have extended into all areas of other countries,” he said. “The coronavirus is a perfect example of that. It’s changed our way of life.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 216757 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

He said coronavirus responses modeled on Communist China’s response to the virus were a mistake.

If in the West, “we start doing things according to the way … the Chinese Communist Party is doing things, then we are limiting people’s freedoms [and] becoming just like them and we’re in danger of becoming slaves.”

Guangcheng also slammed the harsh COVID-19 vaccine mandates being implemented in many Western countries.

“I think, for one, at the time when the vaccines haven’t been completely tested, to start forcing everybody to have them is not right,” he explained. “And when we don’t know if there is any residual harm that could come from the vaccines.”

It should be up to each individual whether to take the shots, he said.

Furthermore, “There are a lot of potential side effects from the vaccines that haven’t been talked about in the media, having to do with blood clots and other things. I think that not talking about that is a kind of propaganda: it’s misleading. And I don’t accept this kind of media self-censorship that’s going on.”

Chen stressed that lack of answers about the virus’s origin means the risk of more diseases: “The thing that I want to emphasize the most is that if we don’t investigate the origins of this virus, if we don’t get to the bottom of it, then in the West we will have countless of these kinds of viruses that will come one after the other.”

RELATED

‘They are butchering people’: Republican Congressman scorches China’s ‘Genocide Olympics’

Share











