Dissident nuns claim pro-life laws ‘threaten the lives and dignity of women’

CINCINNATI (LifeSiteNews) — A group of dissident nuns recently wrote an op-ed opposing efforts in Ohio to restrict abortion and protect innocent preborn babies from being killed in the womb.
“We are deeply concerned that recent legal and legislative efforts to criminalize abortion and block access to reproductive care threaten the lives and dignity of women,” the religious sisters wrote.
“Abortion bans in Ohio and other states have made high-risk pregnancies even more dangerous,” the heterodox sisters wrote in The Enquirer, a Cincinnati publication. “Black and Hispanic women, who often struggle to access quality medical care and suffer from higher maternal mortality rates, are disproportionately impacted by these punitive laws. Sadly, many politicians and religious leaders often promote these policies as ‘pro-life.'”
UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states
The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.
The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties.
MORE INFORMATION:
CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions
The opinion piece then regurgitated common leftist talking points about how being pro-life really means supporting liberal social spending programs without actually restricting abortion in any meaningful way.
They wrote on April 4:
If Ohio lawmakers and elected officials across the country truly care about being pro-life, they should consider how these punitive laws hurt women and fail to address the complexity involved in how women use discernment to make reproductive decisions. We encourage legislators across the country to join us in building a culture of human flourishing and pass legislation that provides the care and resources people need to thrive. This includes ensuring that women have access to quality pre- and postnatal health care, establishing paid parental leave laws and affordable child care programs, implementing child tax credits that have proven to reduce child poverty and requiring living wages for workers.
It’s time to finally move past the divisive culture wars over abortion and come together to do the hard work of supporting women and families.
The first listed author is Carren Herring of the Sisters of Mercy. She is involved with the leftist “Nuns on the Bus” that helped push for the pro-abortion Obamacare bill and often travel the country pushing liberal agenda items under the veil of Catholicism. Other co-authors of the four paragraph article are affiliated with the Sisters of Charity, the Sisters of Peace or the Sisters of Hope in Cincinnati.
The promotion of abortion is in direct contradiction to the teachings of the Catholic Church.
“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states.
This is only the latest example of religious sisters who are publicly taking positions in opposition to the clear teaching of the Catholic Church on matters of human life or sexuality.
Just recently a group of dissident nuns celebrated “Transgender Day of Visibility,” a day which affirms someone’s gender dysphoria and disordered desire to present themselves as the opposite sex.
The statement read:
As vowed Catholic religious and our partners in mission, we wholeheartedly affirm that transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals are beloved and cherished by God. We mark March 31, International Day of Transgender Visibility, as a time to celebrate, acknowledge, and uplift folks who identify as transgender, nonbinary, and/or gender-expansive. We know our actions and commitments must extend beyond this day’s observance.
They also wrote:
As members of the body of Christ, we cannot be whole without the full inclusion of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals. At this moment in the United States, transgender people are experiencing harm and erasure due to: the introduction and approval of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across several states, harmful rhetoric from some Christian institutions and their leaders, including the Catholic Church, [and] daily discrimination and violence.
The statement came from the Sisters of Saint Joseph U.S. Federation, Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary of-the-Woods and Indiana, and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth JPIC office, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.