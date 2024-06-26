Dissident religious sisters flout Church teaching with blasphemous ‘Pride month prayer service’

The group lamented the protections enacted against the sexual predation, chemical sterilization, surgical mutilation, and ideological indoctrination of minors and young adults, and 'prayed' for forgiveness for all such laws.

(LifeSiteNews) – A group of dissident religious Catholic sisters hosted a blasphemous pro-LGBT “prayer service” online in which they celebrated “sexual diversity,” asked God for forgiveness for all the laws that now protect children from sexual mutilation and sterilization, and committed to promoting acceptance of the sexual perversions of the rainbow ideology within the Church and civil society.

On June 25, the U.S. Federation of the Sisters of St. Joseph held their second annual “Pride Month Prayer Service,” sacrilegiously using Scripture to push the acceptance of sexual perversions in overt acts of blasphemy.

On the Facebook page for the event, the dissident sisters advertised that it would include testimonies of “LGBTQIA2S+ members of these communities.” Organizers invited LGBT supporters: “Join us for a virtual, hour-long time of prayer designed by, for, and with vowed women religious communities and our partners in mission. This prayer service will center the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQIA2S+ members of these communities. We will incorporate music, Scripture, and prayer to celebrate Pride in its joy and sacredness, honoring its historical context. We hope to offer a time of authentic connection during the month of June, which is observed as Pride Month.”

Similarly, included in the email to participants, the organizers stated, “In this time of prayer together during Pride month, we will:

– Celebrate Pride month collectively in its joy and sacredness, from the perspectives of vowed religious communities and their partners in mission;

– Lament the pains of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and ongoing exclusion, and move toward;

– Go forth, emboldened by the Spirit, to transform our hearts, our church, our politics, and our country.”

The meeting was attended by nearly 250 participants, most of whom were elderly religious sisters not wearing a religious habit, all espousing LGBT ideology. The event was not recorded by organizers, but LifeSiteNews obtained from one of the participants both details of the meeting and a silent video recording that shows the precomposed prayers and testimonials.

The “prayer” meeting began with a disgusting display of rainbow colors dripping down the screen like blood.

After a song titled “All are Welcome” about LGBT inclusion in the Church, a blasphemous “prayer” composed for “Pride Month” was read in which the sisters thanked God for “our siblings who manifest expressions of sexuality and gender that do not conform to societal expectations.” In the prayer, the sisters asked to be freed of the “social conditioning of homophobia and transphobia.”

The sisters then read statistics on the various anti-LGBT, pro-marriage, pro-women, and pro-children laws that have been passed in conservative states over the course of the last year. They lamented the protections enacted against the sexual predation, chemical sterilization, surgical mutilation, and ideological indoctrination of minors and young adults. They blasphemously “prayed” for forgiveness for all such laws.

The sisters also committed the sacrilege of using Sacred Scripture in an attempt to bolster their support of sexually deviant lifestyles and perversions that are expressly condemned in Scripture, which is replete with denunciations of sexual immorality, including the many condemnations of every kind of sexual sin in the Old Testament, the complete destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexuality, the warnings of the prophets, Christ’s command to be chaste even in thought on the Sermon of the Mount, St. Paul’s instructions to abhor all sexual sins, the Apostle’s emphatic teaching that sexual perverts and homosexuals cannot enter the kingdom of God, and St. John’s insistence that we cannot love God without keeping His Commandments — a part of the First Letter of St. John conveniently left out of the reading chosen for the event, which was also retranslated to avoid referring to God as He or Him.

The sisters read from 1 Jn 3:1-2 about being God’s children. The very next verses, which were not included, declare, “And every one who thus hopes in him purifies himself as he is pure. Every one who commits sin is guilty of lawlessness; sin is lawlessness. You know that he appeared to take away sins, and in him there is no sin. No one who abides in him sins; no one who sins has either seen him or known him. Little children, let no one deceive you. He who does right is righteous, as he is righteous. He who commits sin is of the devil; for the devil has sinned from the beginning. The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil. No one born of God commits sin … By this it may be seen who are the children of God, and who are the children of the devil: whoever does not do right is not of God” (1Jn 3:3-10)

Religious sisters who identify as LGBT then offered “testimonials,” declaring their “gratitude” for the “gift” of their sexual identity and vowing to work to “change” the Church from within.

The sisters celebrated the 1969 Stonewall “Uprising,” the first Pride marches of the 1970s, and the creation of the rainbow flag in San Francisco as the beginning of the “LGBTQIA2S” movement with which they identify.

They then blasphemously lit a row of rainbow-colored candles to symbolize and celebrate the “spectrum” of sexual identities.

