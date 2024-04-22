‘Dissident’ Toronto Catholic school trustee is trying to ‘subvert’ pro-life motion, advocates warn

Campaign Life Coalition warned LifeSiteNews that the 'dissident TCDSB trustee, Markus de Domenico, has launched a subversive strategy' to dissuade the board from supporting fellow trustee Del Grande's truly pro-life motion.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) –– Campaign Life Coalition has accused Toronto Catholic District School Board Vice-Chair Markus de Domenico of using “subversive” tactics to discourage trustees from supporting a fellow member’s pro-life motion up for vote Tuesday.

“The dissident TCDSB Trustee, Markus de Domenico, has launched a subversive strategy to dissuade trustees from voting in favour of Del Grande’s pro-life flag motion on Tuesday, April 23rd,” Jack Fonseca, CLC’s Director of Political Operations, told LifeSiteNews.

“De Domenico is playing the part of saboteur. He’s trying to kill this worthy motion. And with that, he is making himself an enemy of preborn babies who are vulnerable to abortion, marginalized more than any other human being in Canada, and at risk of death. How can he be so cruel, callous, and uncaring to these little children? Has he no mercy in his heart?”

Tomorrow, TCDSB trustees will meet to vote on both Del Grande’s motion – which, if passed, will mandate the flying of the pro-life flag on all district schools and buildings throughout the month of May – as well as de Domenico’s notice of motion titled “Supporting Student Learning on the ‘Sacredness of Life,'” which purports to be a pro-life motion but was put forth after de Domenico – and two other trustees – had come out in public opposition to Del Grande’s flag motion.

De Domenico’s proposed motion asks that the board, in an attempt to nurture its “Catholic Community,” provide “additional supports, resources, and special activities for schools on the sacredness of life during the ‘National Family and Life Week’ this May and every May following.”

While the motion itself seems to be in support of Catholic teaching and therefore unobjectionable, Fonseca warned LifeSiteNews that de Domenico’s recent opposition to Del Grande’s pro-life flag motion suggests a different goal is in play.

Campaign Life Coalition warns of ‘sabotage’

Fonseca told LifeSiteNews that he is of the belief that de Domenico’s motion’s entire purpose is to “undermine and sabotage Del Grande’s pro-life flag motion specifically, and more broadly, to undermine the National March For Life and the pro-life movement.”

He noted that when one reads the text of de Domenico’s motion, one finds that it does “absolutely nothing to increase respect for the dignity of unborn human children.”

“It doesn’t even mention the word ‘abortion,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews, adding, “it doesn’t explicitly mention ‘children in the womb’ or ‘unborn children’ or the lack of legal protection.”

“De Domenico’s counter-motion is an exercise in vagaries and assiduously avoids the topic of abortion and the plight of unborn children,” he continued.

Fonseca observed that as far as he is concerned, he could “easily” see de Domenico’s motion be “twisted to celebrate respect for LGBT ‘families’ instead of vulnerable unborn babies.”

“The ‘sacredness of life’ portion is so non-specific and ambiguous that it could be twisted by a person with a devious mind to celebrate, for example, the ‘lives of LGBT people lost to the scourge of transphobia and homophobia,’” he warned LifeSiteNews.

“If you think that’s fear-mongering, recall that the LGBT lobby just tried to co-opt Easter Sunday by declaring it to be ‘the International Transgender Day of Visibility,’” Fonseca noted.

Fonseca accused de Domenico of being a “dishonest leftist” and said the absence of the words “abortion” and “unborn children” in the motion is “so glaring, that I suspect that’s exactly what he and his allies in the board’s woke Equity and Inclusion department would do with this motion if it passes.”

When it comes to the motion being “redundant,” Fonseca noted hat since the 1990s the TCDSB has been “celebrating the entire week of the National March For Life as Respect For Life Week.”

Lastly, Fonseca said he is “disappointed” that TCDSB trustee Nancy Crawford, who is currently “green-lit by CLC,” has seconded “de Domenico’s subversive motion.”

“I hope that she is not making a move to the dark side, to support De Domenico in his dissident campaign. Please pray for Nancy to leave this man, and to stay on the side of our lord and saviour, Jesus Christ,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the TCDSB in recent months has seemingly had no issues with promoting a pro-LGBT agenda, as can be seen in an instance from earlier this year when it recommended its staff watch a pro-LGBT play about a little girl who thinks she is a boy.

As for Del Grande, he has been facing ongoing legal battles after being canceled for going against the LGBT agenda. He was tried before a tribunal of the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) for objecting to the addition of transgender ideology into the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s policies and for defending the Catholic Church’s teaching that abortion is morally wrong.

