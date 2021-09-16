Distraught wife fighting hospital’s refusal to administer Ivermectin to Covid-stricken husband

Todd Abbott remains sedated and on a ventilator in ICU, with doctors refusing from the outset of his hospitalization to administer Ivermectin.

(LifeSiteNews) — An Alabama wife and mother said she will do whatever it takes to ensure her husband is given Ivermectin and sufficient amounts of Vitamin C to help him survive COVID-19 as he languishes in intensive care.

Melissa Abbott told LifeSiteNews of her hurt and dismay that several doctors at UAB Medical Center West in Bessemer, Alabama continue to refuse to administer Ivermectin to her husband, Todd Abbott, despite his steadily worsening condition.

Mr. Abbott, a 43-year-old father of two, is now fighting for his life in ICU, with his wife also alleging that staff are limiting his Vitamin C intake to 1,000 mg despite promising on two occasions that he would be given a 10,000 mg dose.

“I feel, after much research and information from licensed doctors, that with the Ivermectin I’ve requested, this could have all been prevented,” Mrs. Abbott said.

“He (the doctor) insinuated that I was just Googling things that weren’t proven effective. I have contacted the administrator, HR, and the CEO of the hospital with no success.

“I have also requested the 10,000 mg (dose) of Vitamin C. They have told me twice that they would give it to him and keep going back to using only the 1,000 mg (dose).

“The first time it was brought up, he (the doctor) spoke disrespectfully to me as if I have no say in my husband’s health care. I feel like a prisoner and they are the wardens.”

Abbott, who has not seen her husband since he was admitted to the hospital, describes the situation as a “constant roller coaster,” with her husband of almost 19 years now on dialysis and suffering from fluid in his lungs and a blood clot in his leg, all while being sedated on a ventilator.

“I love him so much,” Abbott told LifeSiteNews, “and am feeling very scared and helpless … and sick with worry.”

“I haven’t hardly slept or eaten for over 10 days. My dear husband is such a sweet, kind, hard-working man. He doesn’t meet a stranger and would do anything for anyone.”

Mrs. Abbott is now raising funds to pursue legal remedies that would convince the hospital to administer Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to her husband, citing the fact many hospitals, including Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, are now offering these alternative treatments.

“I am needing legal help to get the hospital to administer these proven meds to help my husband Todd recover from COVID, but my husband is my only source of income and I don’t have the means to hire an attorney,” she explained.

“We have attorneys ready to help but need assistance with legal fees.”

Adding more weight to claims about Ivermectin’s effectiveness, an intensive care specialist and member of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) last month said it was the drug that “could end the pandemic.”

“There is just a mountain of evidence supporting its use and it is being used effectively in many portions of the world, but there is a lot of resistance to Ivermectin,” Dr. Pierre Kory told Newstalk on August 13.

“In fact, there is a very strong and deep opposition in public health agencies – in the ivory towers – and that is something I have had to become an expert on.

“This is a repurposed drug. It is cheap, it is off-patent and you can’t really make a significant amount of money off of it.

“Watching what happens to a drug like that has been astonishing. It has been a lesson in life and not one that I have happily learned.”

Dr. Kory said Ivermectin is being “censored and buried” because it threatens “probably the largest financial interests you can imagine,” with the WHO, FDA and European Medicines Agency continuing to claim there are not enough studies to allow for its full authorization.

“That is a tactic that they are using to very great effect,” Dr. Kory said.

“They complain that there is no ‘proper’ trial as they define it. So, really, they are creating a system where only really large pharma-funded trials are recognized as valid.

“That is actually wrong; it departs from medicine and it actually leads to this irregular adoption of medicines.”

Ivermectin trials have so far shown “massive reductions” in mortality, hospitalization, time to clinical recovery and viral clearance times, according to Kory.

The intensive care specialist is among a growing number of experts who now claim these inexpensive treatments for COVID-19 are being suppressed to ensure experimental vaccines are given emergency use authorization by health authorities.

