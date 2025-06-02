Disturbing Glenn Greenwald video, defended by elite conservatives, sparks parenting concerns

‘Does anyone really think that a home with hard drug use and male prostitution is an appropriate or safe place for children?’ Matt Walsh asked.

(LifeSiteNews) – A disturbing video surfaced this past weekend showing Glenn Greenwald, a reporter often aligned with conservative causes, engaged in degrading homosexual behavior while smoking meth. Despite the video’s content, prominent conservatives quickly rushed to praise Greenwald instead of condemning his actions.

The most troubling aspect of the video, however, is that Greenwald — who along with his now-deceased, far younger “husband” who married the much older Greenwald when he was just 19 years old — adopted two young boys whom he continues to parent.

Greenwald also reportedly ran a gay porn company and escort service in Brazil, where he has resided for many years.

Regarding the video, X account “Mostly Peaceful Memes” posted a picture of Greenwald, his children, and now deceased “husband” and urged: “Think of the context. One of the most horrifying photos in history.”

Think of the context. One of the most horrifying photos in history. pic.twitter.com/sEHNZK6xSr — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 1, 2025

Among the high-profile conservative influencers who inexplicably seem to have chosen to turn a blind eye to the repulsive content of the video — especially the fact that it features a gay man who is currently parenting adopted boys — were Dinesh D’Souza, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and James O’Keefe.

“I can’t believe how many ‘conservative’ influencers saw a wide-open window to how sick this guy is. They said, ‘It’s ok, bro, it’s your business, bro,’” X user Wolf Brother noted.

“Pathetic,” he declared.

Chris Elston, aka “Billboard Chris,” began a series of posts on X:

I have questions, Glenn Greenwald. Were your kids in the other room? Do you smoke meth in the house with them present? Do you worry about the psychological effects on them when they learn that their adoptive father pays $2000 to lick another man’s feet, and to lick his spit off the floor in a humiliation ritual while wearing women’s clothing? How young were the gay males you pimped out in your previous career? Has child protective services paid you a visit?

“I haven’t seen one big name conservative mention concern for this degenerate’s kids,” Elston noted.

“Their narrative is more important to them,” he suggested.

Elston, as did others, pointed out that Child Protective Services (CPS) needs to investigate to determine the safety of Greenwald’s kids.

“(Greenwald) said he’s proud of his personal life. How can anyone defend this? There are … children in that home. Does anyone really think that a home with hard drug use and male prostitution is an appropriate or safe place for children?” Matt Walsh asked. “Really?”

“This man is bringing male prostitutes into his home and filming fetish videos. If you think that’s a healthy environment for two young boys, then I have questions about you as well,” Walsh added in response to someone defending Greenwald.

The hypocrisy of right-wing elites

When Greenwald’s sex tape leaked, “within hours right-wing elites raced to defend him,” noted Katy Faust, founder of the global children’s rights organization, Them Before Us. “Right now, many right-wing elites seem to care more about shielding their friends than standing on principle.”

Faust offered striking examples of “conservative hypocrisy” in recent years:

Megyn Kelly slammed Biden’s non-binary official Sam Brinton for being a ‘diversity hire’ when he was caught stealing luggage … But a gay journalist who sometimes sides w conservatives? Big pass, because he’s a ‘friend of many years.’ [Candace] Owens condemned Kevin Spacey, Andrew Gillum, Lil Nas X, asking “Why has ‘oh, but I’m gay’ become a default excuse for immorality?’” But there’s no critique of Greenwald’s behavior, just that he is “one of the most important and honest voices of our time.” Charlie Kirk mocked a gay Dem staffer who filmed a sex act in the Capitol noting that he was let off easier than the J6ers. “Should’ve stripped naked and filmed gay sex—then you’d be fine.” But Glenn is a “free speech warrior & consistent journalist.”

“We’ve seen this before,” Faust wrote on X. “When Dave Rubin announced his surrogate pregnancies and Elon Musk had a baby with Ashley St. John, gone were the ‘kids need a mom and dad,’ and ‘marriage matters’ sentiments that many of these conservatives promote.”

“The worst part is, our youngest voters have seen the harm of progressivism and are swinging hard toward the traditional on gender, family, and sex,” Faust said. “Zoomers are extreme when it comes to embracing conservative morals.”

“They want clarity. Not cowardice,” she added.

Ex-gay provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos didn’t mince words regarding the Greenwald video, and the important questions it raises about his suitability as both a father and a heretofore respected spokesperson.

“Did Greenwald choose his adopted kids because they look so much like his dead husband?” Yiannopoulos asked on X and wondered if the boys had yet been sexually abused by their adoptive father.

“You cannot allow someone whose mind is so broken that it craves humiliation and subjugation 24/7 to be a role model or spokesperson, you cannot allow them a public platform or position of influence,” Yiannopoulos declared.

“Shall we talk about what gay sex actually is and what it’s like?” Yiannopoulos asked of the conservatives circling the wagons around Greenwald, “or are you imbeciles going to stop pretending these people are heroes who should be allowed to adopt kids?”

