‘Do not comply’: Maxime Bernier urges Canadians to stand strong as COVID mandate rumors swirl

Speaking to LifeSiteNews, Maxime Bernier urged Canadians not to 'comply' with any COVID mandates that may be forthcoming, while also accusing the Conservative Party of lacking principles on the issue.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who himself went to jail for fighting COVID mandates, warned Canadians to “Not Comply” with any future dictates should they be enacted again by government officials.

“DO. NOT. COMPLY. We can’t go through that again. We’re still recovering from the last time. This time, we can’t give them an inch,” posted Bernier on X, formerly Twitter, last Thursday.

In speaking to LifeSiteNews recently, Bernier elaborated on his thoughts regarding talk of new COVID lockdowns, saying Canadians should refuse to be locked down again.

“They certainly should. Non-violent civil disobedience is a perfectly legitimate means of opposing tyrannical government measures,” said Bernier when asked if Canadians should refuse new COVID mandates should they be enacted.

He noted that “nobody” can now say there is “complete uncertainty regarding how lethal the virus is and the impact of mandates.”

He then told LifeSiteNews that the “mandates of the past three years have had a disastrous impact on our economy, our mental and physical health, our society, our public finances, the education of our children, and more.”

Bernier noted that the PPC will always stand against COVID mandates.

“Of course, as we have done for the past three and a half years,” he said.

Bernier frequented many anti-COVID lockdown rallies across Canada throughout 2021 and 2022 when most provinces had in place strict COVID health rules.

He was one of the few politicians to speak out against COVID mask and vaccine mandates from the start of the so-called pandemic and chose not to get the shots. He was arrested in 2021 in Manitoba for speaking at a freedom rally while on tour in advance of the 2021 federal election.

Bernier told LifeSiteNews that Canadians can’t let “tyrannical governments replay this tune again.”

“I trust that more people have had their eyes opened and will not blindly comply this time,” he added.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how Health Canada is looking at approving revised COVID shots to be introduced later this year.

The release of the newer versions of the jabs comes as health officials share concerns about new COVID variants both in Canada and the United States.

In addition to his comments to LifeSiteNews, Bernier in a PPC newsletter on August 30 titled, “Do Not Comply,” further addressed his concerns that the government may be gearing up for another round of crackdowns.

“I don’t mean to fear-monger, but it seems like a distinct possibility that we may be returning to Orwellian restrictions in the coming months,” wrote Bernier.

“DO. NOT. COMPLY. Last time it took years for enough Canadians to wake up, or muster the courage to stop complying with unnecessary and unjust restrictions such as mask mandates and vaccine passports.”

Bernier wrote that Canadians “can’t go through that again. We’re still recovering from the last time.”

“This time, we can’t give them an inch,” he noted.

Bernier warns Conservative Party will ‘never take any principled position’ regarding COVID mandates

In speaking with LifeSiteNews, Bernier took a shot at the Conservative Party of Canada, which failed to take a strong stance against COVID mandates from 2020 to 2022.

“The Conservatives will do polls and focus groups and will decide what kind of convoluted stance is more likely to get them more support among some groups of voters while costing them the least support among others,” he told LifeSiteNews.

Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party in late 2022 after winning a leadership race due to then-leader Erin O’Toole being ousted from his role. Many saw O’Toole’s ousting as a direct result of the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy movement, of which Poilievre supported but O’Toole did not.

While Poilievre did call out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government over COVID mandates during and after the Freedom Convoy protest, he was mostly silent on the issue prior to his becoming party leader

“They [the Conservative Party] never take any principled position. They were silent and supported the Liberals until the Freedom Convoy when Poilievre did a 15-minute photo op and exploited it to win the leadership campaign,” said Bernier.

Bernier told LifeSiteNews that he thinks new COVID fears are making a comeback as it is the “best way” for “globalist politicians” to “exploit” a crisis for gain.

“My belief is that COVID fears, like climate alarmism, are the best way for socialists and globalist politicians to exploit a crisis and justify measures they couldn’t adopt otherwise,” said Bernier to LifeSiteNews.

“They can increase spending, create new social programs, push censorship measures supposedly to guarantee our security, hand out massive subsidies to their friends and to favoured businesses, persecute dissenters.”

Bernier said such dictates are being done “under the pretext of saving us for some awful catastrophe.”

Starting tomorrow, Canada’s Conservative Party will hold its annual Convention until September 9 in Quebec City, at which a new council will be elected. Some of the topics up for debate hit a on a number of hot-button issues including “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) mandates, gender ideology, and medical freedom.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

In May, the Provincial Court of Manitoba stayed two charges leveled against Bernier for violating COVID isolation health rules in 2021 because he was “illegally” asked about his COVID jab status, but he was hit with fines of more than $2,000 on two other charges relating to illegal gatherings.

