Do you think modern liturgical changes have damaged faith in the Eucharist? Take this survey today

(LifeSiteNews) — A new laity-driven coalition formed to help renew Catholics’ faith in the Real Presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar has launched a survey to help understand the decline of belief in the Eucharist, and this is the last week to submit responses.

The survey can be found at LaySurvey.com.

The Real Presence Coalition (RPC), launched July 1, the feast of the Most Precious Blood, consists of theologians, newspaper and magazine editors, lay organizations, and clergy, including Bishops Joseph Strickland and Athanasius Schneider, LifeSiteNews’ own John-Henry Westen, and Michael Hichborn.

The coalition is inviting lay Catholics in the U.S. to take the short, anonymous survey, which does not request a name, email, or phone number.

The survey asks respondents how much they think faith in the Eucharist has been damaged by various changes to the liturgy since the 1960s, including the use of Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion and female altar servers, the decline of sacred music, ad orientem worship, Latin and silence in the liturgy, and beauty in church architecture.

The survey’s final question allows respondents to make their top recommendation to the U.S. bishops on restoring belief in Jesus’ Real Presence.

The RPC has enlisted Public Opinion Strategies, one of the 50 largest research firms in the country, to help with the design of the survey and the analysis of its results.

“The U.S. Catholic Church is facing an unprecedented crisis of faith. According to a 2019 Pew Research survey, the vast majority of U.S. Catholics no longer believe in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, a central tenet of our faith,” the survey states.

“As Catholics, we believe the Eucharist is the source and summit of our faith,” Bishop Strickland said. “We need to better understand why there’s been a loss of faith in the Real Presence, and I’m hopeful this survey will provide some valuable insights.”

