Doctor admits to ‘socially transitioning’ 7-year-old, complains about Kentucky’s ban on puberty blockers

Dr. Adam Neff of Louisville said he helps reinforce gender confusion in pre-pubescent children and condemned a new Kentucky law that protects minors from irreversible transgender surgeries and drugs.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) — A Kentucky physician who subjects minors to life-altering, underage “gender transitions” recently admitted that he “socially transitions” children as young as seven years old.

In a health industry speech uncovered by The Post Millennial, Dr. Adam Neff of Louisville explained that he “provide[s] gender-affirming care [sic] pretty much to all ages, my youngest patient being around seven years of age, all the way up to people in their 40s, 50s.”

In that case, he went on, the “care” was a “social transition,” which, depending on age and puberty, can mean “different things,” including haircuts, chest bindings to minimize the appearance of developing breasts, and wearing “packers” in one’s pants to create the impression of male genitalia.

Neff discussed that current Kentucky law against underage surgical and chemical “transitioning” procedures does not allow him to go further than “social transitioning.”

“What basically it says is that we can’t provide care [sic] to folks under 18 in terms of either pubertal suppression or gender affirming hormone therapy [sic], and surgical therapy [sic] as well, which again, most trans youth are not having any surgical treatments [sic] unless it’s clearly indicated,” he said.

He also said that “most people” are not committing surgical procedures on gender-confused minors, “at least universally, that I know of,” before adding that he knows of children undergoing “top surgery, maybe hair removal, which is pretty low risk, in my opinion.”

“When I talk to my trans male patients,” Neff said, referring to gender-confused women, “typically the first question is ‘When can I get top surgery?’ And so I would say that by far the most common one that at least I’ve seen practiced and clearly from a certain survey as well. It’s very affirming.”

“Top surgery” refers to the surgical removal of healthy breasts.

Data has shown that thousands of children and adolescents have obtained transgender surgeries in the U.S. in recent years.

At the same time, he complained that denying cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to minors is wrong because such drugs are supposedly “life saving” and potentially alleviate the desire for more invasive surgeries later in life, which is false.

Despite Neff’s claims to be representing the best interests of troubled children, evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically-transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

This summer, the Biden administration’s own U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released a since-deleted report that acknowledged “lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults are more likely than straight adults to use substances, experience mental health conditions including major depressive episodes, and experience serious thoughts of suicide.”

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

Some such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an exposé last year about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

