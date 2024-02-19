Doctor-assisted suicide bill dies in Virginia House after passing state Senate

'No patient — whether disabled, mentally ill, elderly, or otherwise — should ever be abandoned or discarded,' the Virginia Catholic Conference had urged the faithful to remind their representatives.

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – The Virginia House of Delegates declined to move forward legislation to legalize physician-assisted suicide in Old Dominion after the state’s Catholic leaders sounded the alarm and urged the faithful to contact their elected representatives.

SB 280, which passed the state Senate 21-19, would have allowed an adult “who has been diagnosed as having a terminal disease” to request that a doctor “prescribe a self-administered controlled substance for the purpose of ending the qualifying patient’s life” after the patient has made two oral requests and one written one signed by the patient and a witness. The patient could rescind the request at any time, and the bill would make it a felony to alter or destroy requests or resentments in any way, or to try to pressure the patient into or out of the decision.

Its House counterpart, HB 858, is largely the same except it replaces “terminal disease” with the undefined “terminal condition,” potentially opening the door for the law to be interpreted broadly by activist judges. “Terminal disease” still appears in the text, but only in the definitions section; it does not appear in the proposed law’s actual provisions. The bill made it out of committee but ultimately died in the chamber.

“Assisted suicide is a deadly, discriminatory and exploitive practice,” declares the Virginia Catholic Conference, which published a web page to help Virginians contact their legislators. “No patient — whether disabled, mentally ill, elderly, or otherwise — should ever be abandoned or discarded. Every person potentially facing end of life should have access to quality medical and palliative care — instead of drugs to hasten their death.”

“(A)lthough HB 858 advanced to the House floor, it failed because the House decided not to bring it to a final vote by the Feb. 13 crossover deadline,” according to the Conference’s February 16 update. “SB 280 has been referred to the House Rules Committee, and we will keep you posted on any further developments. Thank you to everyone who has been advocating in opposition to this legislation.”

Ten states plus the District of Columbia currently allow assisted suicide. Federally, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have called for ending euthanasia in the nation’s capital, over which Congress has jurisdiction. Critics say the practice devalues human life, encourages doctors and patients alike not to pursue real medical options, and gives healthcare providers incentives to promote the “option” not because a patient has no alternatives but to reduce their own costs or procure fresh organs.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has proposed rescinding federal regulations that provide conscience protections for professionals who do not want to engage in “abortion, sterilization, and certain other health services,” “assisted suicide, euthanasia, or mercy killing,” and for “managed care organizations with moral or religious objections to counseling or referral for certain services.”

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the United States can be reached by dialing 988.

