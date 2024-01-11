Doctor says Biden admin is persecuting him for exposing transgender child mutilation in Texas

Dr. Eithan Haim revealed that ’two federal agents showed up to my apartment in a highly atypical, unexpected, and aggressive show of force’ after he exposed child ‘sex changes’ at Texas Children’s Hospital.

COLUMBUS (LifeSiteNews) — The whistleblower who exposed child mutilation going on at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) has revealed his identity to detail the government persecution he has endured as a result of his stand.

In 2023, Manhattan Institute journalist and New College of Florida board member Christopher Rufo published an interview with a then-anonymous ex-employee of the hospital about TCH’s gender clinic, where he said Dr. Richard Ogden Roberts did not hesitate to prescribe cross-sex hormones and mastectomies to gender-confused children whose medical records indicated “serious mental health issues” including autism that better explained their personal strife and indicated “transitioning” would not alleviate their depression and anxiety.

Transgender hormonal and surgical interventions are known to cause lifelong mental and physical damage and exacerbate psychological issues in those subjected to them.

EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower at Texas Children's exposed the hospital's secret child sex-change program. The Biden Administration threatened to prosecute him. Now, Dr. Eitan Haim has decided to reveal his identity, so he can speak the truth about transgender medicine. pic.twitter.com/XOcdQj1FKQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 10, 2024

Roberts, the whistleblower said at the time, was “extremely encouraging of their transition” and accommodates claims of gender confusion without “critical analysis of the process,” while “activist” doctors would dissuade parents from refusing with fears of suicide and threats to report them to Child Protective Services.

That report provoked a state investigation into the clinic, a promise by TCH to cease mutilating children, and a new law to ban the “transitioning” of minors in the Lone Star State.

On Wednesday, Rufo published another interview with the whistleblower, now revealed to be former TCH general surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim, to discuss both what he saw and the price he paid for exposing it.

“Federal agents, presumably having reviewed forensic information from TCH’s internal servers, tracked down the whistleblower, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Ansari threatened him with prosecution,” Rufo writes. “Though the whistleblower redacted all personal information and remained within the bounds of federal privacy laws, the Biden administration wanted to make a point: those who challenge trans orthodoxy will be punished by the state.”

“The public really woke up to these pediatric transgender programs,” Haim said of the original story. “It was the first time that people heard about gender-affirming hysterectomies by these bubbly young doctors, and people were understandably shocked.”

“I reached this unavoidable conclusion that Texas Children’s Hospital is providing this outward appearance that they shut down the program, when in actuality, within the hospital, it’s a very high priority,” he added. “I start realizing how blatant this is, how unethical it is, and how they’re lying to the public. This is a huge scandal, right?”

“It’s my responsibility as a doctor, as a physician, to expose this to the public,” Haim declared. “If I don’t, then this abuse can continue. I knew that future generations, like my children, would never be able to forgive me if they knew I had the chance to do something and I decided to stay silent […] It requires average, everyday doctors to stand up and speak out against things like this.”

On a GiveSendGo campaign page organized to raise money for his legal defense, Haim detailed how, a month after the original story went public, “two federal agents showed up to my apartment in a highly atypical, unexpected, and aggressive show of force. Despite their best attempt at launching a surprise interview, I insisted on having an attorney present. Before leaving, however, I was given a target letter signed by a federal prosecutor that stated I was being criminally investigated for a case regarding ‘medical records.’”

“Since no laws had been violated (no personally identifiable patient health information was disclosed), this was nothing more than a blatant attempt at political intimidation,” Haim continued. “We believe this case is being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children.”

Despite the risks of going public, he determined it was his only real option. “We paid (and are paying) an enormous price. We spent the entirety of our retirement, investments, savings, and almost all of our disposable income to pay the legal bills to keep the case alive,” he said. “My name was also leaked to left-wing activists who have viciously defamed me online and threatened my reputation as a physician. Although we have given this case all we have, there simply isn’t enough to keep up with the hundreds of thousands we currently owe in legal bills or the potential million(s) it would cost to fight this case through trial.”

Haim says that donations, which as of this article stand at more than $75,000, will support not only his legal defense that he hopes will “establish a precedent for other whistleblowers to speak out without fear of government persecution,” but also support legal defenses against efforts to scuttle state laws banning underage transitions (Haim has been involved in filing several such defenses), and “support offensive legal action against those who have abused their professional responsibility in service of radical transgender ideology.”

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners have attested to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

Some such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an exposé last year about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

