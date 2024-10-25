Doctor breaks down how COVID outbreak was used to force injections, ‘not deal with the disease’

A Kenyan doctor pointed to one misstep after another in the handling of the COVID outbreak, such as the fact that postmortem examinations were not permitted to direct how COVID was treated.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Kenyan doctor has made a strong case for why the COVID outbreak was used to force vaccination and “not to deal with the disease,” citing a remarkable number of missteps in handling the “pandemic.”

Dr. Wahome Ngare, the director of Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF), began in a Tuesday interview with podcast host Lynn Ngugi by explaining that because vaccination targets the healthy and not the sick, it entails greater risks, and this is why it is normally reserved for addressing conditions that are “dangerous” enough to run this risk of stimulating a person’s immune system through a virus, or a piece of a virus.

“So, if your vaccine has a problem, then you can threaten the whole community — that’s why vaccines become a national security issue, because if they’re not properly taken care of and you’re giving them to your whole population (who are) healthy, then you can cause a lot of damage,” Dr. Ngare said.

He maintained that it is therefore “much better to treat those who are sick” than to target those who are healthy through vaccination.

Regarding the COVID so-called “vaccination,” he suggested that the risk involved was much greater than that of a typical vaccine, in part because the full results of Phase One and Phase Two clinical trials, which are “supposed to tell us whether it is safe and effective,” were not released until December 2023 — three years after the outbreak of the COVID virus!

“And the only reason this information was released is because somebody went to court and sued Pfizer in the U.S., and they were forced by the court to release this documentation,” Dr. Ngare noted. He further explained that these trial results revealed many problems caused by the COVID shots, including injuries such as myocarditis, and even death.

“What that tells me as a doctor is very simple: that as doctors we let the world down. Because we shouldn’t have given any support for that injection without seeing the phase one and phase two clinical trial results,” he told Ngugi.

Asked if the “wrong” vaccines were administered, Dr. Wahome shifted the question in a different direction, responding, “What should we do if there is a disease outbreak?”

When COVID first emerged, people did not understand what it was — all they knew was that people were dying in China, said Dr. Ngare. Thus, the first thing doctors should have done was perform post-mortem reports of people who died with COVID in order to “determine what organs were affected, how were they affected, where is this virus causing most damage, and how is it causing the damage.”

“That information is so critical,” he said, because it helps scientists to begin to design or select both treatment and preventive measures for the virus. Instead, we were advised to bury those who had died of COVID, “within 24 hours.”

“That is totally unscientific, because it denies us the knowledge we need to take care of the living,” Dr. Ngare observed.

He then highlighted an alarming amount of missed opportunities to strategically deal with COVID, beginning with the failure to advise people to keep their vitamin D levels up in order to protect themselves, since evidence had emerged that low vitamin D levels compromised people’s ability to tackle the virus.

As one major mistake, Dr. Ngare cited the fact that people were advised to go to the hospital only if they developed difficulty breathing, when they could have anticipated this by checking their oxygen levels at home and going to the hospital once their oxygen levels hit the 60s or 70s, before they developed difficulty breathing.

“This is something that should have been made available to all Health Centers so that anybody who has those symptoms would easily go to the Health Center every day,” the doctor said.

He went on to address how in medicine, it is standard to repurpose drugs which have been shown to be both useful and safe, yet time-tested drugs such as hydroxycholorquine, with proven safety, were set aside in favor of experimental “vaccines” for targeting COVID, which were questionable both for their safety and for their effectiveness.

Furthermore, hydroxycholorquine was not properly tested in its treatment of COVID. Dr. Ngare explained that too much was given too late to patients, leading health professionals to mislabel the drug as unsuitable for the treatment of COVID.

He then shared how infection gives stronger immunity than vaccines, highlighting how this fact was ignored among health professionals. The doctor explained how if someone gets an infection, they develop immunity against each of the proteins, so that they will be fully ready the next time they’re exposed to the virus. By contrast, the vaccine only exposes people to a portion of the virus.

“So the person who got infection and recovered has a stronger immunity than the one who got the portion … what sense does it then make to say that if you are already got COVID, you still need the vaccine? You see, from a scientific point of view, it doesn’t make sense.”

The doctor then pointed to another absurdity in the way the “pandemic” was handled, which is that employers, city officials, and others mandated that everyone in a given institution or using a certain venue be vaccinated, when that should not have mattered to those who were vaccinated themselves.

“Let me ask you another question. If I have been vaccinated and this vaccine is effective … I am protected. Why should I care if you’re not vaccinated? How do you threaten me?” Dr. Ngare said.

“Why should you tell the one who has not taken the injection not to go to work, unless what you want is for everybody to be injected?” Dr. Ngare stressed that all these facts about how COVID was handled show that “the whole crisis was used to force people to be vaccinated, not to deal with the disease.”

When only those who are promoting the COVID shot “have the right” to an opinion, and anyone who is promoting other kinds of prevention and treatment does not have that right, then clearly there is “an agenda” afoot, Dr. Ngare said.

“So the question is then, what is the game plan? What’s the end goal?”

