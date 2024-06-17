Doctor could face up to 10 years in prison for exposing transgender child mutilation at Texas hospital

Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) has unsealed its indictment against Dr. Eithan Haim, who faces up to 10 years in prison for releasing evidence of ongoing 'sex changes' for children as young as 11 at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) has unsealed its indictment against a small-town surgeon who revealed that ghastly transgender surgeries were being secretly committed on minors at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) after the hospital had purportedly discontinued its transgender program.

Dr. Eithan Haim – who identified himself earlier this year as the anonymous whistleblower who provided evidence of the ongoing so-called “sex change procedures” for children as young as 11 to Manhattan Institute journalist Christopher Rufo last year – had U.S. Marshals show up at his home earlier this month, summoning him to court to face four felony counts of alleged HIPAA violations.

The now-revealed multiple count indictment alleges that Haim obtained protected individual health information for patients who were not under his care and without authorization.

Haim will appear before U.S. Magistrate Yvonne Y. Ho in Houston at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Rufo broke news of the DOJ’s indictment on X:

BREAKING: The Biden Administration has unsealed the indictment against Dr. @EithanHaim, who blew the whistle on the child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. He is now facing up to 10 years in prison for telling the truth about a practice that is now illegal. pic.twitter.com/l0isJJPKJd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 17, 2024

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas, said in a statement:

The four-count indictment alleges Haim obtained personal information including patient names, treatment codes and the attending physician from Texas Children’s Hospital’s (TCH) electronic system without authorization. He allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH. According to the indictment, Haim was a resident at Baylor College of Medicine and had previous rotations at TCH as part of his residency. In April 2023, Haim allegedly requested to re-activate his login access at TCH to access pediatric patients not under his care. The indictment alleges he obtained unauthorized access to personal information of pediatric patients under false pretenses and later disclosed it to a media contact. If convicted, Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine. FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S Attorney Tina Ansari is prosecuting the case.

READ: Biden DOJ indicts doctor who exposed transgender child mutilation at Texas hospital

Haim has always maintained that no medical privacy laws were broken when he provided evidence of TCH’s continued transgender program to Rufo. He and his legal team remain uncertain about the details of the charges and will have to wait until Monday, June 17.

“It’s my responsibility as a doctor, as a physician, to expose this to the public,” Haim told the Daily Wire. “If I don’t, then this abuse can continue. I knew that future generations, like my children, would never be able to forgive me if they knew I had the chance to do something and I decided to stay silent.”

“It requires average, everyday doctors to stand up and speak out against things like this,” said the 33-year-old general surgeon.

Part of a larger, troubling pattern by the Biden DOJ

The DOJ’s investigation, which began nearly a year ago, and the looming prosecution of Haim is largely seen as an intimidation tactic intended to enforce silence on those who would otherwise speak out against the favored policies of the Biden regime in general and against those who object to child-mutilating “gender transition” surgeries and chemical interventions in particular.

“This is not the first time that we’ve seen the Justice Department behave this way, wielding executive power to intimidate both political opponents and cultural enemies,” National Review’s Madeleine Kearns said in an interview. “We’ve seen this with pro-life Americans, traditionalist Catholics, even vaccine skeptics. And… it looks like they’re trying to bully their enemies into kind of going along.”

“With a staggering 99.6% success rate in court, some federal investigations under the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) are drawing scrutiny for alleged partisan bias and the little-known problem of overcharging – fueling calls for urgent reform among experts,” Fox News journalist Jamie Joseph recently explained.

“We have just lost our damn minds when it comes to criminal prosecution,” healthcare defense attorney Ron Chapman told Fox News Digital in an interview. “Ninety-five percent of cases do not go to trial, because prosecutors can find fuzzy statutes to get such high maximums or even mandatory minimums at play, which force innocent people to plead guilty. And that’s what we’re dealing with – we’re dealing with tons of innocent people who may not be innocent of all the crimes, but they’re innocent of the ones that were overcharged against them.”

“It’s a bigger problem than people think,” FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin told Fox News Digital. “Most Americans don’t realize that there could be an active national security investigation on anyone. That’s the thing that should scare the bejesus out of Americans.”

Share











