Doctor group demands Biden promise to make hydroxychloroquine standard COVID treatment

LOS ANGELES, October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Speaking on Tuesday in Warm Springs, Georgia, presidential candidate Joe Biden said, “The nation needs … a president guided, not by wishful thinking, but by science, reason and facts. That’s the kind of president I hope to be. … We will act on the first day of my presidency to get COVID under control.” Yesterday’s hopeful rhetoric diverged sharply from Biden’s gloomy remarks in the second and final presidential debate, when the candidate advocated a national mask mandate without offering a plan to safely re-open the country and avoid a second lockdown. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) today released the following statement in response:

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Joe Biden says he has a plan to get us through the pandemic. If Joe Biden wants to actually keep his promise to the American people and get the COVID-19 pandemic ‘under control,’ he should support making hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) over the counter for every American. HCQ is safe, effective and inexpensive compared with other treatments, yet it’s been needlessly maligned by politicians and the mainstream media.

“We call on the Biden campaign to drop its politically correct rhetoric and support making this FDA-approved drug freely available over the counter, just as it has been across the world for decades, so that those with early-stage infections can get the help they need. Supporting early treatment options will mean millions of at-risk Americans can recover more quickly. That’s a real plan to help get us through this pandemic,” said AFLDS members.