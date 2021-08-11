Doctor slams CDC, NIH, local health board for ‘contrafactual’ COVID guidance

‘Everything being recommended by the CDC and the state board of health is actually contrary to all the rules of science,’ Dr. Dan Stock boldly stated during a Mt. Vernon school board meeting.

MOUNT VERNON, Indiana (LifeSiteNews) – A Indiana physician has blasted the “counterfactual” propaganda behind COVID-19 regulations and vaccines during a local school board meeting in a recorded speech which has subsequently “gone viral” online.

In response to a recent outbreak in the district, the Mt. Vernon School Board called an emergency meeting on August 6 to discuss COVID-19 regulations with around 20 parents attending and nine of them speaking.

One of the speakers was Dr. Dan Stock, a McCordsville resident and family medicine physician specially trained in immunology and inflammation regulation. Before beginning his speech, he delivered a flash drive containing studies about COVID-19 to the board.

“Everything being recommended by the CDC and the state board of health is actually contrary to all the rules of science,” he said, explaining that “we still have a problem because we’re doing things that are not useful.”

Stock, citing studies funded by the NIH, said that masks have been shown to be ineffective in stopping the spread of all respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, as the “aerosol particles which are small enough to go through every mask.”

“The CDC and NIH have chosen to ignore the very science that they paid to have done,” Dr. Stock said.

COVID-19 will not disappear as promised

Stock further warned that COVID-19 will never disappear, as the media and politicians repeatedly promise, saying “The natural history of all the respiratory viruses is that they circulate all year long waiting for the immune system to get sick through the winter or become deranged as has happened recently with these vaccines, and then they cause symptomatic disease.”

“And then they cause symptomatic disease because they cannot be filtered out and they have animal reservoirs,” he continued.

“No one can make this virus go away,” Stock stated. “The CDC has managed to convince everybody that we can handle this like we did smallpox, where we could make a virus go away.”

However, he explained that smallpox had no animal reservoirs. “The only thing it (smallpox) learned to infect was humans. That’s why we’re able to make that virus go away,” he continued.

“That will not happen with this any more than it will with influenza, the common cold, respiratory syncytial virus, adenoviral respiratory syndromes, or anything else that has animal reservoirs,” Stock stated.

Vaccines are hurting not helping

“And you can’t prevent it with a vaccine because they don’t do the very thing you’re wanting them to do,” he explained.

“And you will be chasing this through the remainder of your life until you recognize the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Board of Health are giving you very bad scientific guidance.”

He further questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying, “And then ask yourself, why is a vaccine that is supposedly so effective having a breakout in the middle of the summer when respiratory viral syndromes don’t do that?”

Stock attributed this to antibody mediated viral enhancement, which is a condition which occurs when vaccines “work wrong.” He stated that this happened during every coronavirus study that has been done in animals on coronaviruses since the SARS outbreak.

According to Stock, faulty vaccines cause “the immune system to fight the virus wrong and let the virus become worse than it would with native infection.”

Additionally, Stock pointed out that at best vaccines do not stop the spread of a virus, but only lessen the symptoms.

“You should also know that no vaccine, even the ones I support and would give to myself and my children, ever stops infection,” Stock stated, citing a case in 2014 where vaccinated people gave the mumps to unvaccinated people.

“Therefore, there is no reason for treating any person vaccinated any differently than any person unvaccinated,” he remarked.

No need for an experimental vaccine

Stock also addressed mandating the experimental vaccine, pointing out that mandatory vaccination is not necessary when there are simple and effective remedies to COVID-19.

“And I can tell you, having treated over 15 COVID-19 patients, that between active loading with vitamin D, ivermectin and zinc, that there is not a single person who has come anywhere near the hospital,” he testified.

He also referenced studies which prove that those who have a healthy level of vitamin D are extremely unlikely to die from COVID-19.

“The policies you are basing on are totally counterfactual,” he said, addressing the school board. “I don’t blame this board for that because I know you’re not scientists and you thought it was reasonable to listen to the CDC, NIH and Indiana State Board of Health.”

“But I would encourage that instead you listen to the people out here in this audience and read what’s on that data drive,” Stock concluded, further promising to testify in court if required.

Stock’s bold speech was met with applause and video footage has circulated on various social media platforms. According to The Daily Reporter, the board has determined to review the health protocols in light of Stock’s warnings and feedback from other parents. The Mt. Vernon School Board plans to meet again on August 16 to finalize their plan.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

