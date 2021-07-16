Doctor suspended for warnings about dangers of coronavirus vaccines for children needs help raising court funds

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

July 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian surgeon who stood up for ensuring informed consent when COVID-19 injections are administered to children is challenging the suspension he received for doing so.

He now needs help raising the necessary funds to fight his legal battle. Please consider helping him raise funds through this LifeFunder page.

Dr. Francis Christian is a clinical professor of general surgery at the University of Saskatchewan and a practicing surgeon in Saskatoon, having been a surgeon for more than 20 years. He was also made director of the surgical humanities program and director of quality and patient safety in 2018, and co-founded the surgical humanities program. He is also the editor of the Journal of The Surgical Humanities.

However, on June 23, Dr. Christian was summoned to a meeting with Dr. Preston Smith, dean of medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, College of Medicine, along with Dr. Susan Shaw, the Chief Medical Officer of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and Dr. Brian Ulmer, head of the department of surgery at the Saskatchewan College of Medicine.

Christian was immediately suspended from teaching and fired from the university as of September 2021. A complaint was also made against him, and he is currently under investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

The reason is that Dr. Christian spoke out against the administration of COVID-19 injections to children, addressing the aspect of “informed consent” being necessary.

“In medicine, there is a sacrosanct principle before any kind of drug or treatment or intervention is administered to the public – it is the principle of informed consent,” he said.

Christian’s statement was sent to 200 of his medical colleagues, and in his text he declares his support for vaccinations, but warned that the current experimental injections were being rolled out without knowledge of any long-term effects.

Among his points, he stated:

- The m-RNA vaccine is a new, experimental vaccine never used by humans before. - The m-RNA vaccines have not been fully authorized by Health Canada or the US CDC, and are in fact under “interim authorization” in Canada and “emergency use authorization” in the United States. He noted that “full vaccine approval takes several years and multiple safety considerations – this has not happened.” - That in order to qualify for “emergency use authorization” there must be an emergency. While he said there is a strong case for vaccinating the elderly, the vulnerable and health care workers, he said, “Covid does not pose a threat to our kids. The risk of them dying of Covid is less than 0.003% – this is even less than the risk of them dying of the flu. There is no emergency in children.” - Children do not readily transmit the Covid virus to adults. - M-RNA vaccines have been “associated with several thousand deaths” in the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System in the United States. “These appear to be unusual, compared to the total number of vaccines administered.” He called it a “strong signal that should not be ignored.” - He noted that vaccines have already caused “serious medical problems for kids” worldwide, including “a real and significantly increased risk” of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart. Dr. Christian notes the German national vaccine agency and the UK vaccine agency are not recommending the vaccine for healthy children and teenagers.

Dr. Christian was accused by the Saskatchewan Health Authority/College of Medicine of engaging in “activities designed to discourage and prevent children and adolescents from receiving Covid-19 vaccination contrary to the recommendations and pandemic-response efforts of Saskatchewan and Canadian public health authorities.”

He is now being supported by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, who will represent him in his legal battle. Prayerfully consider assisting him in his legal fight by clicking this link: https://www.lifefunder.com/drchristian

