Doctor tells Tucker Carlson: CDC still promoting COVID shots for kids after 38,000 jab deaths

Dr. Bowden warned that we don’t know if babies are suffering the symptoms of heart inflammation, which is afflicting especially teenage boys who have received the COVID shot.

(LifeSiteNews) — A physician recently pointed out to Tucker Carlson that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still recommending that children receive updated COVID shots despite a reported death toll from the jabs of over 38,000 in the U.S. alone.

“I’ve never seen anything like it with any other product on the market,” Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Houston, Texas, told Carlson in a lengthy interview about COVID and its treatment. Bowden said that after the rollout of the COVID shots, seven percent of her new patients were seeing her for severe injuries due to the jab.

“Normally, the FDA will put a black box warning on a medication if there have been five deaths. They will pull it off the market if there have been 50. Well, according to VAERS, (the) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System — and it’s vastly under-reported, which I have seen firsthand — there have been 38,000 deaths from these COVID shots,” Bowden said.

As of March 28, there were a reported 38,541 COVID shot deaths submitted to VAERS. This is almost certainly underestimated considering that the jab rollout was followed by an alarming trend of athletes collapsing and dying after heart attacks.

Despite the outrageously high number of reported deaths due to the COVID shots — which were produced in a fraction of the time ordinarily required to bring a “vaccine” to market — instead of pulling the shots, the FDA has “doubled down” on them, Bowden noted, including by placing them on the childhood vaccine schedule.

“All babies are expected to get three COVID shots by the time they’re nine months old,” she pointed out, despite the fact that the COVID viral infection is “like the common cold now,” as Dr. Peter McCullough has admitted, in addition to the safety risk of the shots.

For these reasons and more, the Florida Department of Health has actually recommended against COVID shots for children. “We’re kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence the even potential of benefit,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a Harvard University-trained doctor, said in 2022.

In fact, the shots are still under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) status for children under 12, according to Bowden. And yet the CDC has reported that nine million American children have received the latest version of these COVID shots.

Safety concerns for children are compounded by the fact that myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is a well-documented risk for young people who receive the mRNA COVID shots, especially teenage boys.

“That’s why we can’t let this just go away … We don’t know what that risk is for nonverbal babies, because the symptom is chest pain. So, a baby could be getting myocarditis and we have no idea,” Bowden told Carlson. “Myocarditis can leave a scar on the heart.”

Bowden’s own experience and study has confirmed what other doctors have cited as explanatory factors underlying the risk posed by the shots. For example, she found that there is a “huge discrepancy” between the spike protein antibody levels of the vaccinated — which are an average of “13,000,” even now, years after the shot — and the unvaccinated, whose spike protein antibody levels are at a thousand on average.

According to Bowden, this “suggests that spike protein is still active and still replicating possibly in the body,” which itself can be explained by the fact that the synthetic mRNA used in the COVID shots “was made to avoid degradation … to stay in the body.”

Many doctors agree that the spike protein from the shot, and even from the virus itself, appears to persist in people’s bodies years afterward. A practicing physician and Substack writer known as The Midwestern Doctor has pointed out that numerous studies show that after a COVID shot spike protein production in the blood peaks, “and then declines but never reaches zero and appears to continue for months afterward.”

Like Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a transplant surgeon and owner of the Los Angeles Times, Bowden says the spike protein is oncogenic, that is, cancer-causing. However, she attributed this to a different mechanism than that cited by Dr. Soon-Shiong: She said cancer can arise from mistakes that occur in the production of new proteins by the shot’s mRNA.

Bowden pointed out that Ivermectin helps to “bin(d) the spike protein” and is also anti-inflammatory, while the Canadian Dr. Mark Trozzi has suggested intermittent fasting, Nattokinase, and quercetin as well as ivermectin to combat and block the spike protein.

All these risks considered, Bowden believes the COVID shots “need to be pulled off the market immediately.”

During her interview with Carlson, she also recounted how she successfully treated COVID infections during the pandemic without the mRNA shots, explaining that she is still fighting to keep her license as a result.

Her persecution by the Texas Medical Board began with a suspension by Houston Methodist Hospital over so-called “vaccine misinformation,” simply for publicly questioning the efficacy of the COVID shot. During the viral outbreak, she meanwhile kept over 6,000 COVID patients out of the hospital using her protocols, which she told Carlson could include high-dose steroids, high-dose ivermectin, antibiotics, breathing treatments, and high-dose vitamin C.

“Everybody that got early treatment survived,” said Bowden, adding that she also had a “lot” of late-stage cases of very sick people who survived with her protocols.

Information about her practice can be found at https://breathemd.org/

