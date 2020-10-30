Doctor who was fired from hospitals, censored, defamed for promoting COVID cure hires top lawyer

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) - The foundress of a growing doctors’ group that is critical of the government’s and the media’s response to COVID-19 is looking for legal redress after she says she was fired from her hospital job, defamed by mainstream media, and censored by various social media platforms for her stance on the handling of the virus.

Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician, attorney, and foundress of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), has hired Nick Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood to represent her interests.

Gold claims she was fired from the hospitals where she worked for remarks she made during a July 27, 2020, AFD press conference outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. At the event, the doctors criticized what they called a “massive disinformation campaign” regarding COVID-19 and championed hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for the virus.

Breitbart posted a video of the press conference that went viral, racking up over 17 million views in eight hours before it was pulled by social media.

Dr. Gold told LifeSiteNews that Lin Wood and Mike Pike will be representing her in potential lawsuits against the hospitals she was fired from, as well as in defamation and censorship cases. Dr. Gold told LifeSiteNews that she is not naming the hospitals at this time and is currently “negotiating with hospitals.”

In an August 4 interview with Sebastian Gorka on his America First radio show, Dr. Gold explained that she was told “flat-out” that she was being fired from the hospitals where she worked as a board-certified emergency physician because of the video of her July 27 press conference in Washington, D.C.

“I was told that because I appeared in an embarrassing video speaking about hydroxychloroquine that my services would no longer be needed,” said Dr. Gold.

“At one hospital I was getting a tremendous amount of grief for prescribing hydroxychloroquine. The other didn’t fuss as much, but they both let me go,” she revealed.

When asked if her employers stated what was wrong with the video, Dr. Gold said, “No, just that it was embarrassing.”

In the video deemed “embarrassing,” Dr. Gold addressed Americans as part of the first annual White Coat Summit of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group Dr. Gold founded to “empower” the voices of frontline doctors and combat “special interests that would seek to push financial and political agendas above patient interests,” according to their website.

Dr. Gold stated at the July 27 press conference: “Americans are riveted and captured by fear at the moment. We are not held down by the virus as much as we’re being held down by this spider web of fear. That spider web is all around us. And it’s constricting us and it’s draining the lifeblood of the American people, American society, and American economy.”

Dr. Gold is also planning to file lawsuits to fight back against the aggressive censorship of her message about treatment of COVID-19. The most high-profile censorship of Dr. Gold and the Frontline Doctors was the banning on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook of the very viral video Dr. Gold was fired for.

Dr. Gold told LifeSiteNews that defamation and censorship lawsuits will be filed in 2021.

President Donald J. Trump had shared the video on his Twitter account, only to have it later censored by Twitter. According to a Twitter spokesperson, tweets with the video violated their “COVID-19 misinformation policy.” His son, Donald Trump Jr., had his Twitter account temporarily suspended for sharing the same video.

A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, told Breitbart that the social media organization removed the video “for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.”

Facebook also referred to the removal of “harmful COVID-19-related misinformation” in comments to CNN. It did not specify what exactly was harmful about the information.

Dr. Marcus Zervos co-authored a July 2 study that found hydroxychloroquine to be effective in treating COVID-19. There are also numerous studies demonstrating hydroxychloroquine’s safety and effectiveness.

The censorship of the Frontline Doctors’ message has been so sweeping that even their website was taken offline not long after their press conference on July 27. Gold confirmed via Twitter that their hosting provider, Squarespace, shut them down for violating their “Acceptable Use Policy,” sharing a July 28 notice accusing them of “activity that is fraudulent, false, inaccurate, or deceiving.”

Defamatory attacks against Dr. Gold have been part of the collateral damage of her censorship. She tweeted in August that she has been “viciously attacked,” in addition to being fired and censored, “all for advocating for the right of physicians to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients.”

Attorney Lin Wood is known for having taken on some of the nation’s highest-profile defamation cases, including defamation lawsuits on behalf of Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann against major media outlets such as CNN.

Dr. Gold first revealed that she was hiring Lin Wood as an attorney in a July 30 interview with Tucker Carlson: “I would ask people to stop saying negative things about me. We’ve hired Lin Wood to help me in this matter, and I hope that puts to rest anything that people might want to say that’s defamatory,” said Dr. Gold.

Just a day before Dr. Gold’s interview with Carlson, Wood had retweeted a thread by Dr. Gold, adding the message:

“TRUTH from a courageous, professional physician @drsimonegold. We are being played by the likes of @BillGates. Dr. Gold & her colleagues have been falsely accused & censored. Why? By Whom? Follow the money. Freedom Loving Americans must #FightBack.”

Dr. Gold announced in her own tweet on September 24, “We are now launching lawsuits & challenging the constitutionality of lockdown orders. We have counsel ready to file in California, Texas, and New York. We are asking for the public’s support to make this happen.”

Dr. Gold told LifeSiteNews on October 28, “Currently, we are proceeding in California but at this time we are not filing in Texas or New York, although that decision may change.”