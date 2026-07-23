Doctor working at hospital for sick kids charged with possession of child porn

Dilan Dissanayake faces charges that include possessing and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material after police executed search warrants at his workplace, the Hospital for Sick Children, and his home.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian doctor working with sick kids at a large hospital was arrested by police for possessing and accessing child pornography.

Toronto Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said in a recent statement that 44-year-old Dilan Dissanayake was arrested on Tuesday.

Dissanayake is facing two charges that include possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material as well as accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police noted that the investigation started in January after the man allegedly used electronic devices to access and download inappropriate material. In February, police executed search warrants at his workplace, the Hospital for Sick Children, and his home. After the search, multiple electronic devices and a work computer were seized.

Police say that so far there is no evidence linking the material to his practice as a doctor. As of now, the case remains active. He appeared in court on July 21, the outcome of which is not known at this time.

SickKids said in a statement that it is “deeply upset and dismayed” by the charges made against Dissanayake and has condemned his alleged behavior. He was placed on immediate leave once the hospital found out about his arrest and charges.

“There is currently no evidence linking the charges to care provided at SickKids,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We understand that this news is concerning and the safety and well-being of our patients, families and staff remain our highest priority. SickKids has not been notified of any risk to patients and families, and the Toronto Police Service has indicated there is no evidence that the charges are connected to Dr. Dissanayake’s medical practice.”

The hospital said that patient families who received care from Dr. Dissanayake can email [email protected].

Toronto Police noted that anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-8500. Online tips can also be reported to the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at www.cybertip.ca .

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s Supreme Court again restored a mandatory minimum sentence for those who have been convicted of trying to engage in sex acts with minors under 18 years old.

However, the current federal Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has been soft on those charged with child pornography.

Indeed, a recent Supreme Court ruling found that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is “unconstitutional.” This ruling was blasted by both Conservative and non-Conservative politicians, with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew saying that anyone caught with child pornography should be “buried under the prison.”

Despite the outrage from left and right provincial leaders, the Canadian federal government under Carney said it would not be looking to overturn the ruling.

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