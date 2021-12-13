Doctors on Catholic radio show appear to support COVID shots for children

A host for the EWTN show 'Doctor, Doctor' disclosed that one of his children is 'fully vaccinated,' and one of the guests made claims that were not clear.

(LifeSiteNews) – A recent episode of a Catholic medical radio show/podcast appears to have recommended the abortion-tainted experimental COVID jab for kids.

Doctor, Doctor airs on the Catholic media network EWTN. The November 26 episode was entitled COVID-19 and your children, and the medical professionals serving as hosts spoke about vaccination and COVID infections as they pertain to children.

At the outset of the, host Dr. Chris Stroud relayed to the audience the private medical information of one of his children who he said was “fully vaccinated” with one of the abortion-tainted jabs.

He urged listeners to “focus on the data and statistics” as a framer for the conversation about injecting kids with the new jab.

Regarding the data concerning the risk of COVID for children, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found this summer a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

Dr. Becca Bakke, a pediatrician, was a guest on the episode and told the hosts that approximately “600 total [COVID] pediatric deaths” have taken place in the United States. When she made the comment, Dr. Bakke did not clarify if she meant to say that there have been 600 COVID-associated pediatric deaths since the advent of the declared pandemic, or in the year 2021.

According the CDC, there have been just over 750 COVID-associated deaths that have occurred in Americans under 18 since January 2020.

The CDC data regarding COVID deaths attributed to children does not distinguish between COVID being the cause of death or being detected in a person who died as a result of a positive test at a time around their death.

The standard COVID test used for detecting COVID infections – the PCR test – has been a source of controversy among medical experts.

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, who served in the Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration, told LifeSiteNews, “The key issue is the PCR test does not differentiate between cold or flu or RSV or COVID virus. Also key is that the test was over-cycled and this is where the disaster with the infection numbers came in.”

He added that most PCR positive tests “globally were false as we knew there was a 95% false positive. Most, most were never COVID positive.”

This has led some medical experts, such as Dr. Joseph Mercola, to opine that “COVID-19 deaths may have been overreported, in some cases by as much as 500%, according to a Full Measure investigation.”

Dr. Bakke also said that “we know that kids spread this illness,” but did not provide data to support her statement. According to Bakke, the “majority of kids are asymptomatic.” A study of 10 million people in Wuhan, China, ground zero for the COVID virus, found that asymptomatic spread of COVID did not occur at all.

One of the hosts asked Dr. Bakke about vaccinating children. “What are the benefits? I’m a parent. I’ve got kids in this age group. Why would I want to give them the vaccine?”

In her response, she said that kids are “less likely to die” and “less likely” to spread the virus.

In double-vaccinated individuals, it has been shown that they carry the same amount of coronavirus as those who are unvaccinated. In addition, regions around the world have begun to see COVID-associated deaths soar above the number and rate of deaths in fully vaccinated individuals.

In an October article for the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Alexander called the push to vaccinate young children “dangerous” and “absolutely reckless.”

“The risk-benefit discussion for children with these Covid-19 injections is a very different one than that for adults,” Dr. Alexander said. “The fact is that this is a completely novel and experimental injection therapy with no medium or long-term safety data (or even definitive effectiveness data). If we move forward with the vaccination of our children without the proper safety testing, then we will present them with potentially catastrophic risk, including deaths in some.”

Asked about the potential risks associated with serious vaccine-induced illnesses such as myocarditis, Dr. Bakke said, “ … we have a lot of good reason to think that we’re not going to see that serious side effect [myocarditis], at least at the same rates in 5- to 11-year-olds.”

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology employed by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has said that inoculating 28 million children 5 to 11 years old could lead to “1,000 or more excess deaths” while the risk from COVID-19 for healthy children is “about zero” and appears to be lower than the seasonal flu.

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, professor of medicine at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center, has called for an “unbreakable resistance” against children receiving the jab. In a recent lecture, McCullough cited numerous studies while arguing that “the chance of myocarditis, and hospitalization with myocarditis, for one of these children who is going to be forced into vaccination … is greater than being hospitalized for COVID-19.”

An email was sent to EWTN to see if the Catholic network would comment on the claims made during the show, but LifeSiteNews has yet to receive a response.

