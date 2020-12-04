Doctors petition EU to stop all COVID vaccine studies due to grave risks

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Due to significant safety concerns, a former vice president and chief scientist for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, has joined a prominent German physician and past head of a local public health department in petitioning for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 vaccine studies in Europe.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, who held Pfizer’s most senior research position in the field of allergy and respiratory medicines prior to his departure in 2011, and epidemiologist and pulmonary specialist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg have filed their petition with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is responsible for approving drugs in the European Union at large.

According to a report from 2020News, the two doctors “demand that the studies — for the protection of the life and health of the volunteers — should not be continued until a study design is available that is suitable to address the significant safety concerns expressed by an increasing number of renowned scientists against the vaccine and the study design.”

The petitioners point out that PCR tests, which have been broadly used around the world as a means of detecting the COVID-19 virus, are known by experts to lack accuracy, and are thus unsuitable for a serious study. As an alternative, they demand that something called “Sanger sequencing” must be used.

Without such a change, “neither the risk of disease nor a possible vaccine benefit can be determined with the necessary [level of] certainty,” which is why, they affirm, due to this factor alone, “testing the vaccine on humans is unethical.”

They also demand that “risks already known from previous studies, which partly originate from the nature of the corona viruses,” must be excluded by means of animal experiments prior to tests being performed on human beings. Such dangers include:

Infertility in Women: These vaccinations are expected to produce anti-bodies to attack “spike proteins” such as COVID-19. However, “spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans.” Therefore, the petitioners demand that “[it] must be absolutely ruled out” that a coronavirus vaccine would not trigger an immune reaction against this protein, “as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.” Increased vulnerability to the virus: “The formation of so-called ‘non-neutralizing antibodies’ can lead to an exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the test person is confronted with the real, ‘wild’ virus after vaccination.” Past experiments on cats using this technology revealed that all of them “that initially tolerated the vaccination well died after catching the wild virus.” Allergic or even fatal reactions: “The mRNA vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer contain polyethylene glycol (PEG). 70% of people develop antibodies against this substance — this means that many people can develop allergic, potentially fatal reactions to the vaccination.” Unacceptable risk of long-term effects: “The much too short duration of the study does not allow a realistic estimation of the late effects.” As a hastily developed vaccine for the swine flu caused many cases of narcolepsy over the last decade, the doctors point out that if the vaccine is used without sufficient study, millions of healthy people will be exposed to unacceptable risks.

As Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Wodarg have issued a "Call for Help" encouraging citizens of the EU, and others, to join them by co-signing their petition, LifeSite is responding in this effort asking our readers to demand an immediate suspension of these studies.

