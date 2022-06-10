Doctors sue FDA for discouraging use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
(LifeSiteNews) – Three doctors penalized for prescribing ivermectin (IVM) to COVID-19 patients have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for exceeding its authority and interfering with physicians’ best medical judgment.
The Epoch Times reports that Boyden Gray & Associates, a firm headed by former legal adviser to President Ronald Reagan and attorney Boyden Gray, is representing Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Mary Bowden, and Dr. Robert Apter. Marik is one of the founders of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a nonprofit dedicated to alternative COVID treatments.
Marik was suspended by Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (and investigated by the Virginia medical licensing board) and Bowden from the Houston Medical Hospital, and Apter subjected to investigation by the Washington Medical Commission and Arizona Medical Board, all for prescribing ivermectin.
Their suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Texas, seeks a permanent injunction against the FDA from interfering with the decision to use ivermectin to treat COVID.
“Congress recognized the importance of letting doctors be doctors and expressly prohibited the FDA from interfering with the practice of medicine,” Gray told Epoch. “That is exactly what the FDA has done time and time again throughout this pandemic, assuming authority it doesn’t have and trying to insert itself in the medical decisions of Americans everywhere.”
“The FDA has made public statements on ivermectin that have been misleading and have raised unwarranted concern over a critical drug in preventing and treating COVID-19,” says Marik. “To do this is to ignore both statutory limits on the FDA’s authority and the significant body of scientific evidence from peer-reviewed research.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
Despite being misrepresented in the mainstream media as horse dewormer, ivermectin is an FDA-approved medication with a range of human applications, such that it is on the World Health Organization’s Model List of Essential Medicines. Like many medications, ivermectin is also used for horses, but human dosages of the drug for human ailments were not controversial until IVM started gaining notice in the context of COVID-19.
While experts continue to debate the drug’s effectiveness at treating COVID-19, promising studies as well as reports of positive results have generated significant interest in it, as has the fact that it have been used and studied for far longer than the COVID vaccines, which were developed and released in record time by the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, meaning that IVM’s safety profile is far better understood than that of the relatively new vaccines many believe have been rushed and politicized.
Despite the wealth of existing knowledge about IVM and the evolving nature of COVID knowledge, families across the country have had to go to court to force hospitals to let them try the drug for their loved ones, while doctors have seen their medical licenses threatened for prescribing it – a scenario that states such as Oklahoma have indicated would not be tolerated in their borders.
The University of Minnesota, Emory University School of Medicine, Northwestern Medicine, and other medical institutions have been conducting a major at-home clinical trial to assess ivermectin’s effectiveness at treating COVID-19, as well as that of the drugs metformin and fluvoxamine or any combination of the three.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.