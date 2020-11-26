Doctors urge CDC: Public must be warned of unpleasant side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

November 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Doctors are warning the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that they must give advance warning regarding the potentially serious side effects associated with receiving a new coronavirus vaccine.

Members of an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an outside group, advised CDC representatives during a virtual meeting on Monday.

With vaccines produced by both Pfizer and Moderna requiring two doses at varying intervals, at least one ACIP member expressed concerns about whether or not patients would return for their second shot, due to difficult side effects following the first dose.

According to a report from CNBC, Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association stressed, “We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,” she said. “They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.”

Both companies acknowledged that their vaccines could induce side effects that are similar to symptoms associated with mild Covid-19, such as muscle pain, chills and headache.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

While both Pfizer and Moderna acknowledge their vaccines may cause side effects “similar to symptoms associated with mild Covid-19,” immediate results from some of these trials have included “severe” complications, involving headaches, fever, body aches and symptoms similar to a “severe hangover.”

The CNBC report quotes one woman in her 50’s from North Carolina who suffered a “bad migraine that left her drained for a day and unable to focus.”

She said, “The first dose is no big deal. And then the second dose will definitely put you down for the day for sure. ... You will need to take a day off after the second dose.”

This professional feedback to the CDC comes as a U.S. government, media and corporate campaign prepares to “inoculate 300 million Americans by spring of 2021,” though thousands of health scientists and medical practitioners support a different approach, and others have decisively concluded that no vaccine is necessary at all.

In fact, former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, Dr. Mike Yeadon has estimatedthat 65 to 72% of the population now has immunity to Covid-19, a percentage which achieves a critical level of herd immunity.

Yeadon states, “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects… [such] proposals have, to me, the whiff of evil about them and I will oppose them … vigorously.”

Other doctors have had tremendous success applying early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and other measures. Dr. Brian Tyson from El Centro, CA, testified to treating “over 1,900 [Covid-19] positive patients” in this way and “had only one hospitalization and zero deaths. Zero deaths!”

He concluded, “at the beginning of this, we were all afraid.” But “we’re no longer afraid,” since excellent early treatment is available. “We can go back to school again. We can go back to work again … And we can go back to being Americans, again. We do not need to let fear take our freedom.”

RELATED

Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’

Physicians: ‘Masks don’t control viruses, they control you,’ ‘pandemic is over’

Cdl. Burke: Forced vaccines violate ‘integrity of citizens’

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials showed ‘severe’ side effects, ‘fever and aches’

Kennedy Jr. warns parents about danger of using largely untested COVID vaccines on kids

No, a COVID-19 vaccine is not necessary to return life to normal

Why rushing a COVID vaccine will likely fail to provide a safe and effective immunity

World leaders laud progress of Gates-backed COVID vaccine by Pfizer

‘Mandatory vaccination is madness’: American doctor

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus

9,000 medical professionals criticize lockdowns, argue for ‘focused protection’ and return to normal life

Abortion-tainted mandatory COVID vaccine would be the beginning ‘of the Apocalypse’: Bp. Schneider

US bishop rebukes priest over homily warning against coronavirus vaccine

Doctors lay out plan to ‘punish’ people who refuse coronavirus vaccine: ‘There is no alternative’