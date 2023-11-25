Documentary exposing ‘Russiagate’ plot against Trump now hosted on Rumble after Amazon removed it

'The Plot Against the President' delves into the 'Russiagate' controversy, alleging a conspiracy by Democrats and mainstream media to disrupt the peaceful transition of power after the 2016 election.

If you’re tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

(Reclaim the Net) The documentary The Plot Against The President, directed by Amanda Milius, is now available on Rumble after being excluded from the Amazon platform.

Amazon neglected to give a reason why the documentary has been hit with availability issues on the platform over the last couple of months – as reported by Breitbart.

Breitbart found several inconsistencies in Amazon’s search results. Depending on the search method, such as the Prime Video app, the documentary is either completely absent or listed but unavailable to watch in certain locations. The tech giant did not respond to a request for answers.

The Plot Against the President delves into the “Russiagate” controversy, alleging a conspiracy by Democrats and mainstream media to disrupt the peaceful transition of power after the 2016 election.

The documentary, based on Lee Smith’s bestseller, had been streaming on Amazon since late 2020.

Director Amanda Milius speculated in a statement, “In my opinion, Amazon was embarrassed that this film they had no idea about, and probably ideologically disagree with, ever did so incredibly well on the platform, even if it made them a lot of money.”

Following its removal from Amazon Prime Video, The Plot Against the President has been made available on Rumble, a platform renowned for its commitment to free speech and minimal content moderation.

This move to Rumble highlights a growing trend where content, especially those with political or controversial themes, seeks refuge on alternative platforms that promise fewer restrictions on speech. Rumble’s open approach to content hosting becomes particularly significant in this context, providing a haven for filmmakers and creators who have been marginalized or censored by mainstream media outlets.

If you’re tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Share











