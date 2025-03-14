DOGE: Trump admin cancels NIH grants to prevent pregnancy in ‘transgender boys’

The Department of of Government Efficiency announced that the NIH has cancelled ‘an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program’ for ‘transgender’ girls, along with other woke LGBT projects.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has canceled funding for a number of questionable programs, including $620,000 for “an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys.”

The nearly impenetrable description of the project, loaded with woke identity terminology, states:

Youth who are assigned female at birth (AFAB) and identify as transgender (e.g., as non-binary or as trans boys), not as girls, are at risk for negative sexual health outcomes yet are effectively excluded from sexual health programs because gender-diverse youth do not experience the cisgender, heteronormative teen sexual education messaging available to them as salient or applicable. This lack of programming is likely contributing to obstacles to sexual health: Data suggest that AFAB trans-identified youth may be less likely to use condoms when [having relations] with people who have [male genitals] and are at least as likely as cisgender girls to be pregnant. #TranscendentHealth aims to address this health inequity.

In other words, the project proposed the obvious: That when a male and female engage in sexual relations, the female may become pregnant. But because the target group consists of gender-confused young people, this very basic fact of human biology is somehow lost and is viewed as an “inequity.”

Additionally, DOGE announced that it had pulled the plug on $699,000 for “studying ‘cannabis use’ among ‘sexual minority gender diverse individuals,’” $740,000 for “examining ‘social networks’ among ‘black and Latino sexual minority men in New Jersey,’” and $50,000 for “assessing ‘sexual health’ among ‘LGTBQ+ Latinx youth in an agricultural community.’”

Today, @NIH cancelled the following grants: – $620K for “an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys”

– $699K for studying “cannabis use” among “sexual minority gender diverse individuals”

– $740K for examining “social networks” among “black and… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 12, 2025

During his address before Congress earlier in the month, President Donald J. Trump highlighted many of the shocking examples of waste, fraud, and abuse by the NIH which had been funded by American taxpayers during the Biden administration, including $8 million spent “for making mice transgender.”

In February, experts speaking at a Republican-led congressional hearing revealed the shocking news that at least $10 million had been wasted by government health agencies on “transgender animal testing” and that the number was likely closer to a quarter billion dollars or more.

Justin Goodman, senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project, shed light on the exorbitant waste of American tax dollars on barbaric animal research that has prioritized woke societal trends over scientific outcomes.

“In our analysis, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci funded about 95% of the transgender animal experiments,” Goodman said.

Goodman told members of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, chaired by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, that in his estimation $241 million has been spent on transgender animal testing, adding, “I would say that is the floor, not the ceiling because the information on federal databases is pretty incomplete.”

Share











