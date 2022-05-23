Justice Dept. employees: Federal workers should get paid travel time for out-of-state abortions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A group of Department of Justice (DOJ) employees has demanded the federal government provide paid time off so personnel can travel to have abortions.
The May 18 letter, sent to the Office of Personnel Management, the Office of Management and Budget and the White House Gender Policy, asked for accommodations so federal workers and their family members, particularly those in pro-life states, can travel out of state to abort their children.
DOJ Gender Equality Network’s (DOJ GEN) letter asks the Biden administration to “swiftly” require all federal agencies to provide “administrative leave” for this purpose.
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
The DOJ has been criticized for being slow to act against protests outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices. In contrast, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered federal oversight and inquiries into activists who spoke out at school board meetings against mask mandates or transgender bathrooms.
There are currently 150,000 federal employees in Texas and Mississippi alone, the letter stated. These two states have “effectively no in-state abortion access today.” Another 227,000 federal workers live in states with “trigger laws” in place that will prohibit abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed.
“There are also 290,000 federal employees in nine more states with abortion bans that could become enforceable, and 131,000 in four states that are expected to ban abortion as quickly as possible,” the letter stated.
DOJ GEN compared the paid time off to the policy of the Biden administration to allow employees to take time from the work day to jabbed with COVID shots. “Likewise, the Administration should be able to provide federal workers with a reasonable amount of administrative leave to access reproductive healthcare for their health, safety, and physical and mental wellbeing.”
The letter noted that some private businesses have begun offering payments to employees who want to travel to different states to have abortions.
A slew of companies, including Amazon, Apple, Citibank, Salesforce, Tesla, Microsoft, and Yelp, have also announced they will cover travel expenses for pregnant employees to kill their babies.
Some companies have stepped up to provide for a legal defense for their contractors who could be sued for driving women to abortion facilities.
Ride-share companies Uber and Lyft, promised to pay the legal fees for any of their drivers who are sued for taking a woman to an abortion facility in Texas under the Lone Star State’s heartbeat bill, despite the fact that legally they treat their drivers as contractors, and not employees who receive health insurance and other benefits such as paid maternity leave.