DOJ search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account included demands to see who liked, shared his posts

The warrant demanded 'all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by' Trump's account.

(LifeSiteNews) — Information sought by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice concerning former President Donald Trump’s Twitter profile included lists of the social media users who liked and shared Trump’s posts or tagged him in their own tweets, according to new documents recently made public by the DOJ.

Following a lawsuit demanding transparency, the DOJ released a search warrant application issued by special counsel Jack Smith against Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, in January 2023. The document called for access to Trump’s Twitter account, including “content, records, and other information relating to all other interactions between [Trump’s account] and other Twitter users from October 2020 to January 2021.”

The warrant pertains to Smith’s investigation into Trump’s involvement in the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. It additionally demands “all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by the account, as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e., ‘mentions’ or ‘replies’).”

All information was also sought on the users Trump had “followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked,” as well as “all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked” Trump’s account.

The warrant further called for “the content of all tweets created, drafted, favorited/liked, or retweeted” by Trump, his direct messages (including drafts), and much more.

For his part, Trump has blasted the DOJ search of his Twitter account as an attack on his civil rights and an effort to gum up his bid for re-election.

“Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major ‘hit’ on my civil rights,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President.”

The release of the redacted warrant, along with a trove of other related documents, comes after media organizations filed a lawsuit “seeking sunlight on the special counsel’s investigation,” the New York Post reported, noting that the released documents “shed some light on what investigators were looking for when they issued the warrant against” Twitter.

The outlet pointed out that the social media company, which was purchased by Musk last year, was hit with a $350,000 fine for originally delaying compliance with the warrant by several days and being found in contempt of court.

Tom Fitton, president of watchdog organization Judicial Watch, highlighted the contents of the released warrant in a Tuesday post on X, in which he also shared a video calling on Congress to “do your job” to “stop the government corruption and abuse.”

During the filmed press conference posted to X, he told lawmakers they have “a positive moral obligation” to put an end to a string of “abuses,” including the “effort to jail Trump on pretextual, unprecedented charges.”

The targeting of Twitter accounts in any way associated with Trump comes amid a slew of actions by President Joe Biden’s DOJ that conservatives have pointed to as examples of its alleged weaponization against Biden’s political adversaries.

Such actions and memoranda include the allocation of DOJ resources to keep an eye on parents opposed to radical curricula and COVID mandates in schools, the raids and prosecutions against pro-life advocates like Mark Houck, the notorious Richmond, Virginia FBI memo directing surveillance operations against “radical traditionalist Catholics,” and the FBI’s unprecedented Mar-a-Lago raid followed by the DOJ’s criminal prosecution of Trump.

Earlier this year, the GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives created a “Weaponization of Government” Select Committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to investigate alleged instances of FBI and other federal intelligence agencies’ meddling in domestic politics, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Just last month, Newsweek published an exclusive report indicating that the Biden administration was targeting Trump supporters for surveillance ahead of the 2024 presidential election out of alleged concerns for national security.

“We’ve crossed the Rubicon,” a senior intelligence official told Newsweek via email. “Trump’s army constitutes the greatest threat of violence domestically … politically … that’s the reality and the problem set.”

