DOJ sued for refusing to disclose records related to Hunter Biden’s alleged sex trafficking

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A conservative think tank has gone to court to get documents that could cast light on allegations against President Biden’s son Hunter.

The Heritage Foundation, based in Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit this week against the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Special Counsel David Weiss for refusing to release records pertaining to the surfacing evidence of sex-trafficking crimes allegedly committed by Hunter Biden.

Heritage filed its suit with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, requesting the court to order the DOJ and Weiss’s office to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request the organization had filed.

Earlier this year the Heritage Foundation requested documents from the DOJ and Weiss’s office related to their investigation into evidence of violations of the Mann Act by the President’s son. The Mann Act, passed in 1910, criminalizes the transportation of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

Email correspondence sent by DOJ Tax Division prosecutor Jack Morgan to Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf and forwarded to FBI agents in 2020 indicated nine probable cases in which Hunter Biden “communicat[ed] with prostitutes and coordinat[ed] their travel across state lines” in direct violation of the Mann Act. The emails were provided to the House by IRS whistleblowers and released to the public on September 2023.

Last week Weiss announced nine charges against Hunter Biden for tax evasion and filing false returns. These charges confirmed that Hunter made “‘payments to various women’ including at least one to an exotic dancer and another $11,500 to an escort instructed to stick around for two nights.” However, Weiss’s charges did not include any felony violations of the Mann Act.

The Heritage Foundation is charging Weiss and the Justice Department for violation of DOJ rules and FOIA guidelines by refusing to release to the Foundation all requested “non-exempt responsive records” related to evidence of sex-trafficking by Hunter Biden. Heritage is also asking the court to issue “a preliminary and permanent injunction” ordering the DOJ and Weiss’ office to fulfill the FOIA request “on an expedited basis.”

