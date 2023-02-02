Dolly Parton says new song about God’s warning to avoid sin ‘came to me in a dream’

The song, titled 'Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,' describes a dream in which God is 'standing on a mountaintop' expressing 'dismay' that His children on earth are failing to heed His guidance and choosing sin over virtue.

(LifeSiteNews) — American country music icon Dolly Parton recently unveiled a new song about God’s warning to human beings to avoid sin, an idea that “came to me in a dream.”

On January 19, the musician’s 77th birthday, Parton announced the spiritual song in an Instagram video. She said that rather than receiving gifts this year, she wanted to give a new song to the world.

“I’ve got a song that I’m dropping today on my birthday,” she said. “It’s a song that kind of came to me in a dream and I felt like it was worth putting out there, something special. Well, it’s special to me.”

“I had this dream about God standing on a mountain, looking down at us, saying, ‘Don’t make me have to come down there.’ And it woke me up. I got up, I started writing this song and over a period of weeks [and] months, I finished it, as things would come to me. And I just felt like I should drop it on my birthday, so I hope you enjoy it.”

The song, titled Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There, describes a dream in which God is “standing on a mountaintop” expressing “dismay” that His children on earth are failing to heed His guidance and choosing sin over virtue.

“Don’t make me have to come down there,” Parton sings what she heard God say in her dream. “My children, you had best beware. If you don’t pay attention, consequences will be dire. Don’t make me have to come down there.”

“I gave you a book, you didn’t read it

I gave you my word, you didn’t heed it

Gave you a map, you said you didn’t need it

And now you’ve lost direction and you’re wandering aimlessly”

The upbeat song urges adherence to God’s rules for human existence by bluntly pointing out He is not unaware of the habitual rejection of holiness that people practice on a daily basis.

Though Parton is not outspoken about her religious beliefs, the Christian Post noted that she is the granddaughter of a Pentecostal minister and a “self-described devout ‘spiritual’ Christian.” She also reportedly expressed disagreement with celebrities being held in higher esteem than God, a point she made after People magazine recognized her as one of its “People of the Year” in 2021.

Famous for country classics such as You’re the Only One, 9-5, and Jolene, Parton has also recorded a range of songs in which she addresses faith in God. One popular single, Hello God, was written in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

More recently, Parton has collaborated with contemporary Christian artists to record numerous hits. In 2019, she recorded a duet titled There Was Jesus with Zach Williams.

Similarly, she joined the popular Australian-American duo For King and Country to produce a version of their song God Only Knows.

