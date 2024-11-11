Donald Trump announces Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley won’t be part of his administration

President Donald Trump thanked Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo for their service to his first administration but said neither will be returning in 2025 to his team.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has dispelled rumors that United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be returning to the White House in his second term.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country,” he continued. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Haley ran against Trump in the 2024 presidential election. As ambassador to the United Nations, she helped with several good Trump policies, including pulling out of the pro-abortion Human Rights Council although she shied away from her pro-life positions while running for president.

However, Haley is also an advocate for a more neoconservative, globalist foreign policy that seems out of touch with President Trump’s America First, less interventionist, leanings. While running for president, she suggested unmasking anonymous social media accounts, calling them a “national security threat.”

While running for president, she also argued the ongoing war in Ukraine is about “freedom” and urged further U.S. support. Trump, meanwhile, has said he will quickly end the conflict and seems less keen on engaging in another endless war overseas.

“This is bigger than Ukraine,” Haley said at a CNN townhall in 2023. She also called the conflict, “a war about freedom and it’s one we have to win.”

Haley thanked Trump for the opportunity to serve in his first administration. “I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.”

Conservatives see Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley as too eager for conflict, and they’re relieved Trump left them out of his new team. The message is clear: Americans want strength without endless wars—no appetite for costly, risky entanglements. Peace through strength, without… pic.twitter.com/iZth4pVAxB — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) November 11, 2024

Like Haley, Mike Pompeo had a strong record on family and life issues prior to and while holding office in Trump’s executive branch. A former Congressman, Pompeo served as both director of the Central Intelligence Agency and then secretary of state under Trump.

Pompeo had a conservative record in Congress, voting in favor of pro-life and pro-family legislation. His conservative record drew criticism from homosexual activist group Human Rights Campaign. “Pompeo’s attacks on LGBTQ equality are long and well-documented: he opposes marriage equality, and, as a member of Congress, co-sponsored legislation to allow states to not recognize same-sex marriage and to allow businesses and organizations using taxpayer dollars a license to discriminate against LGBTQ people,” HRC president Chad Griffin said.

READ: Trump presents 10-point plan to dismantle and de-weaponize the ‘Deep State’

LifeSiteNews has previously reported that Pompeo, as secretary of state, signed the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which affirmed there is “no international right to abortion.” However, his foreign policy, like Haley’s, is more neoconservative than Trump’s. He also blocked the release of the files on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and allegedly wanted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange assassinated.

On the other hand, Pompeo took credit for helping Trump avoid new wars while in office.

“Mr. President – I was proud to work with you too,” he wrote on X, presumably responding to Trump’s comments. “As you said, when we were together last week, you and I built the plan that made the world safer & led to no new wars. America firmly rejected the Biden-Harris foreign policy agenda. We have a duty to put America First again.”

Mr. President – I was proud to work with you too. As you said, when we were together last week, you and I built the plan that made the world safer & led to no new wars. America firmly rejected the Biden-Harris foreign policy agenda. We have a duty to put America First again. pic.twitter.com/9Ac0rRyF7F — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) November 10, 2024

Conservative commentor Shermichael Singleton said Trump supporters will welcome the news about Pompeo and Haley.

“Conservatives see Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley as too eager for conflict, and they’re relieved Trump left them out of his new team,” Singleton wrote on X, along with a video of his comments on CNN. “The message is clear: Americans want strength without endless wars—no appetite for costly, risky entanglements. Peace through strength, without unnecessary battles.”

Trump’s shortlist for secretary of state reportedly includes Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, and former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

It also includes Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) who previously served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan. Hagerty has opposed funding the war in Ukraine.

“The American people want sovereignty protected here in America before we spend our funds and resources protecting the sovereignty of another nation,” he said yesterday on CBS’s “Face the Nation. “You think about it: we’ve sent $175 billion of U.S. aid to Ukraine. That’s more than three times the entire annual budget of the U.S. Marine Corps.”

“I have been one of the few senators in the United States Senate who has voted and has opposed every cent of this Ukraine aid. I’ve been listening to the American people,” he said.

READ: The pro-life movement must keep the pressure on Republicans to reverse their abortion platform

Share











