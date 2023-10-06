Donald Trump backs pro-life Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House of Representatives, days after eight Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida voted with Democrats to oust the previous GOP speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump, who is running for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, wrote late Thursday night on his personal social media platform Truth Social. “Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

“So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master!” the ex-president continued. “While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class. Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University. He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding – He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Gaetz and his allies forced McCarthy out of the Speakership relatively quickly, primarily citing discontent with his performance in budget negotiations. The move sparked a range of conflicting reactions across and within various political factions, with Trump loyalists such as Steve Bannon and Newt Gingrich landing on opposite sides, and others primarily concerned with whether the ouster will result in a new speaker substantially different from McCarthy.

Jordan is one of the House’s most conservative members, with A ratings from Heritage Action and Conservative Review, and a 100% pro-life voting record. During the Obama years, he advocated withholding Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding from appropriations bills, daring Democrats to explain to voters any potential government shutdown that ensued.

Trump’s endorsement of Jordan puts to rest speculation that he could become speaker himself, something floated by a handful of lawmakers and personalities, and which Trump previously said he would be open to doing “for a short period of time for the party.” The endorsement also represents a reversal for Trump, who endorsed McCarthy instead of Jordan for Speaker in 2018, then backed McCarthy’s return to the role after the GOP narrowly retook the House in 2022.

During his 2018 speaker bid, Jordan was an ally of Trump who praised the president’s conservative actions while pushing and opposing him when warranted, such as with the initial version of the GOP’s Obamacare repeal legislation, which he said didn’t measure up to the party’s longtime promises, or an $1.3 trillion omnibus bill he said was “not consistent, anywhere close to consistent, to what we said we would do when they elected us in 2016.” Since then, Jordan has said he is “100% for President Trump” in the 2024 primary.

This time around, Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana have both confirmed they intend to run for Speaker, though it remains to be seen how Trump’s endorsement will factor into proceedings.

Share











