Donald Trump indicted on federal charges by Biden DOJ

(LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration’s Department of Justice has taken the unprecedented step of indicting former U.S. President Donald Trump with violating federal law, making him the first occupant of the Oval Office to face such charges (read the indictment here).

The shocking move comes as Congressional Republicans were starting to present mounting evidence that Joe Biden was bribed with $5 million from an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma while serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, prompting some to question if the announcement was retribution. Media reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop had also been gaining traction.

Trump’s lawyers were informed of the charges Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Trump is accused of violating seven criminal counts related to possession of classified national security documents, a potential violation of the Espionage Act. His Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI in August of last year over the matter.

According to ABC News, “maximum sentences for the respective charges, per their statutes, range from five up to 20 years, although any eventual sentence should Trump be convicted would likely be much lower.” The outlet also reports that Trump is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Trump, who also faces charges in New York over business affairs, has long-maintained his innocence.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” he said on Truth Social Thursday.

Numerous political pundits have compared the move to something corrupt third world countries engage in. “The these bandits in the White House … want one party rule and they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want,” Mark Levin has said. This is “the most severe election interference on the part of the federal government that we have EVER seen!” Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz exclaimed.

This phony Boxes Hoax indictment against President Trump reflects the most severe election interference on the part of the federal government that we have EVER seen! pic.twitter.com/Rl9hiSjhO0 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 9, 2023

“They can’t beat Trump at the ballot box,” former Trump adviser Steve Bannon remarked.

Bannon: "Merrick Garland is hardwired into the White House. The FBI is hardwired into Merrick Garland. They are rolling against Trump because they can't beat Trump at the ballot box." pic.twitter.com/cX5pdpq79w — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2023

Democrats, meanwhile, were giddy over the possibility of Trump going to jail, with Trump rival Hillary Clinton and California Representative Maxine Waters Tweeting about it.

Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

Trump indicted with 7 charges against him. I am not at all surprised. The question becomes, why has it taken so long? Trump is clearly a danger to our government and our Constitution. I am hoping he did not use classified information to cut a deal with his friends in Russia,… — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 9, 2023

At a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Thursday, Biden claimed he had no foreknowledge of the indictment. “I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest,” he said.

In recent months, Joe Biden’s FBI has taken a keen interest in targeting pro-lifers and Catholics. Mark Houck, a Pennsylvania man and husband of eight, had his house raided by federal agents last year for protesting outside an abortion clinic. Meanwhile, a leaked FBI document revealed that the agency has been monitoring Catholic churches that offer the Traditional Latin Mass. Republicans point to these and other examples to argue that Biden is “weaponizing” the federal government again his political opponents.

At present, Trump is leading in almost every poll that has been conducted on the GOP primary race. His nearest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, typically receives between 25-35 percent support whereas Trump is usually near the 50 percent mark. Recently announced candidate Mike Pence, Trump’s former Vice President, told radio host Hugh Hewitt that “no one is above the law” when he was asked about the indictment.

Mike Pence (R) on Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case: “Let's remember first and foremost: Every American is innocent until proven guilty … The other principle is that no one is above the law. The handling of classified materials is a very serious matter.” pic.twitter.com/XiVWX59I9k — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2023

Many conservatives, however, maintain that the charges are part of a strategy hatched by the U.S. “Deep State” to prevent Trump from being re-elected.

100% – This is revenge from the Deep State. They're willing to engage in historic election interference and will burn our norms and Constitution to shreds to try to stop Trump from winning the Presidency again. They know he is the only real threat to their power. https://t.co/FGnApSrBzq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023

