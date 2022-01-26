Donald Trump, Jr. endorses Canadian truck drivers’ ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

(LifeSiteNews) – Donald Trump, Jr. said he is “proud” of the Canadian truckers who are taking part in the “Freedom Convoy” protest headed to Ottawa to put an end to COVID-related tyranny.
In a short 4-minute video, the son of former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his support and admiration for the Canadians participating in the “Freedom Convoy” of trucks protesting the dictatorial measures imposed on Canadians in the name of COVID-19.
“There’s a convoy of trucks, tractor trailers, assembling in Canada that is now 70 kilometers long… when we get together, and when we stand together, and when we push back against the insanity, we can win,” said Trump Jr. “This is a genius idea.”
“Let’s support these truckers fighting for freedom, fighting as patriots… we need more people willing to push back and say ‘enough is enough’ to the nonsense,” he added.
Thousands of Canadian truckers from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” began their “slow roll” to Ottawa this past weekend to protest draconian COVID jab mandates and rules imposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian provincial premiers.
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
The group has raised more than $4.6 million. However, reports have surfaced that GoFundMe has temporarily frozen access to the funds.
While many countries have been slammed with intense COVID-19 restrictions, Canada ranks among some of the most restrictive, as every province in the nation has some form of a vaccine passport in place requiring many businesses to discriminate against the unvaccinated and segregate people based on medical status.
The premier of the province of Quebec, Francois Legault, has even barred his citizens from entering big-box stores such as Costco and Walmart, while also announcing his plan to start taxing the unvaccinated.
Despite the heavy restrictions imposed on Canadians, there exists a growing body of data showing that vaccine mandates and passports have been a failed strategy for tackling COVID.
Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now-understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, the fact that ccoronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.
