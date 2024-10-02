Donald Trump Jr. tells Tucker Carlson that Democrats will do ‘whatever they can’ to be in power

Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson discussed the political violence used by the left against President Donald Trump and his supporters more broadly. They also discussed Kamala Harris' radical beliefs.

(LifeSiteNews) — The left is “using violence as a political tool” and President Joe Biden’s administration is enabling it, Tucker Carlson suggested recently.

Carlson made the comments on Saturday night while hosting Donald Trump Jr. as part of the former Fox News host’s national tour. President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July after numerous Secret Service failures, including failing to secure a rooftop that it had already identified as a vulnerability.

Just weeks ago, a man named Ryan Routh allegedly aimed a gun at Trump while he was golfing, before Secret Service spotted him. Routh was later arrested and is facing criminal charges.

“I hate to say that, I hate to believe it, and I hate even to bring it up,” Carlson said. “But from what I can tell, the Biden administration, which controls the security for the Trump campaign, is withholding security.”

“That’s an incitement to violence, that’s election interference using the threat of violence,” Carlson said.

Trump Jr. shared the difficulty of now twice needing to tell his five kids how their grandfather had been targeted for assassination.

He shared how his 17-year-old daughter decided to make her first political speech the morning the Republican National Convention started. “She understood sort of what it was,” Trump Jr. said. “I’m sick of the lies about him,” he said, quoting his daughter.

Trump Jr. says Republicans asked him to tone down Ukraine conflict criticism

Some Republicans have asked Donald Trump Jr. to stop criticizing U.S. involvement in Ukraine because the military industrial complex creates jobs, the president’s son also told Carlson.

“I get the calls from Republicans, ‘Hey Don, can you not go so tough on the Ukraine, because you know some of that money is getting funneled back to like a missile maker,'” Trump Jr. told Carlson.

While he said he supports American business, “none of it’s just for abject death, for no reason, around the world. I’m not there to support American business in genocide,” Trump Jr. said.

He then suggested the elected representatives were doing so because they took “six figures [in donations] from Raytheon,” a major defense contractor. He said these representatives are detached from their own constituents.

Later in the interview, Carlson suggested some Republicans are fine with Trump losing as they believe the party will be the “party of Cheney and Bush,” likely referring to prominent neoconservatives Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush. However, Dick Cheney’s daughter Liz Cheney is also a prominent Never Trumper who supports involvement in foreign wars.

The president’s son repeated his previous observations to Carlson that few Republicans view involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war as a major issue. “It’s not been a top 10 issue in about 60-65,000 people for three people,” Trump Jr. previously told Carlson.

The former Fox News host said a Trump re-election could mean the Republican Party will “represent its voters” in the way the Democratic Party currently represents its supporters. “If you’re into child castration, you’ve got a party,” Carlson said, in reference to the Democratic Party’s support for the surgical mutilation of gender-confused children.

Trump Jr. also criticized liberal Republicans on conservative states such as Utah. “With Republicans like Mitt Romney, who needs Democrats,” he said.

However, the Republican Party’s platform on important topics like marriage and the sanctity of life has been weakened under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Lara Trump.

Kamala Harris is the ‘daughter of a Marxist professor’

The pair also discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ radicalism, with Trump Jr. pointing out she is the “daughter of a Marxist professor.”

Harris “was rated the most radically left person in the United States Senate, left of Bernie Sanders,” he said. GovTrack regularly rated Harris the most liberal Senator. However, in July 2024 it changed its rating system.

She is also a “San Francisco liberal,” Trump Jr. said. Despite this established past, he said the media is now covering this up, including her past support for Second Amendment restrictions and mass migration.

“The media will tell you whatever you need to hear to get you to vote that way,” he said. “She will tell you anything.”

He also criticized the media for covering up for the harms of mass migration, including rapists and murderers entering the country.

Later in the interview, Carlson said illegal migrants are abusing the country, which is insulting to legal immigrants.

“They’re using our country like a rental car, just bumping into things, not changing the oil, they have no respect at all for our country which we love,” Carlson said.

The Democrats want to “import 20 million people who will be permanent dependent[s]” Trump Jr. said, referring to mass migration.

Many ‘core institutions’ are ‘corrupt’

The two wrapped up their discussion by talking about the corruption in “core institutions.”

“If they can allow the other party’s presidential candidate to be shot in the face, then we’ve reached the point where we can’t have any more of this,” Carlson said. He then asked Trump Jr. if he had “any hope” for rooting out the corruption.

“I do,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Sr. is now a “greater threat” because he understands the political system better after four years in the White House, his son said.

“The belief system is power,” Trump Jr. added, criticizing the D.C. establishment. “They’ll do whatever they can to have that power.”

He concluded by warning the crowd, and Trump supporters in general, that they could be targeted by those in power.

“If they can do it to him, who can’t they do it to?” he asked.

The targeting of political opponents goes beyond.

“Each and every one of you is in the firing line … we have to act accordingly,” he said. “We have to take back our country.”

