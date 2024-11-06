Donald Trump projected to win presidential election, defeat Harris: Fox News

Fox News declared Trump the winner of the 2024 presidential election after he picked up the swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican former President Donald Trump is projected to win this year’s election to become the 47th president of the United States, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox News called the 2024 presidential race for Trump around 1:50 a.m. EST on Wednesday after declaring him the winner of swing states Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Associated Press has since called Pennsylvania for Trump.

Republicans are also projected to win control of the Senate with at least 51 seats, though control of the House is not known yet.

Trump, the populist celebrity businessman who won one of the most stunning political upsets in 2016 but was ousted in 2020’s intensely disputed election, easily claimed the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, thanks in large part to sympathy generated by Democrat-led prosecution efforts against him in multiple jurisdictions.

While his leftward moves on abortion anguished pro-lifers and conservatives and led some to abstain from voting for him, most ultimately remained in his camp due to the left-wing, pro-abortion radicalism of the alternative, first President Joe Biden and then Harris, following her replacement of the 81-year-old incumbent as the party nominee after a disastrous televised debate highlighted his severely diminished physical and mental stamina.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California who was ranked the most liberal member of the Senate and had a 100% pro-abortion voting record, made abortion the centerpiece of her campaign and pledged to sign a federal law that would legalize virtually unrestricted abortion in all 50 states. She also ran as a militant supporter of all aspects of the LGBT movement, including “gender transitions” for minors, taxpayer funding for transgender surgeries, drag queens, and LGBT indoctrination of children in schools, and vowed to sign the pro-LGBT “Equality Act” if elected.

Despite being Biden’s default successor as his second-in-command, Harris had long been beleaguered by discontent with her own job performance, ability to connect with non-liberal voters, and doubts as to whether she would fare any better against Trump.

Still, she quickly overtook Trump in polls of the national popular vote, although the race remained extremely close up to the end in the swing states that would determine the actual Electoral College outcome. In the campaign’s closing days, the national polls tightened to the point that Trump retook the lead, with many predicting a Trump win due to Trump resonating with voters’ preeminent concerns about the economy and immigration. Harris was largely unsuccessful at distancing herself from Biden’s record on both, in favor of a heavy focus on turning out pro-abortion voters.

For more moderate and independent voters, Harris paired her agenda with a message framing herself as more sensitive to working-class families and a more “normal, dignified” respite from Trump’s style, even though, in reality, Democrats themselves are no strangers to inflammatory rhetoric about their political enemies, such as Biden’s recent declaration that Americans who vote for Trump are “garbage.”

Trump opposes underage “gender transitions,” LGBT ideology in schools, and allowing gender-confused males to compete in women’s sports and use female bathrooms. The Republican former president has promised to criminalize “transitioning” minors without parental consent and ban federally funded healthcare providers from subjecting children to transgender drugs and surgeries, among other actions.

On abortion, Trump, who had a pro-life record as president, has said that he would not sign a federal abortion ban or prohibit abortion pills and has embraced in vitro fertilization (IVF) while upholding Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and once again allows states to ban abortion. In February, nearly 90,000 babies were estimated to have been saved so far due to the Dobbs ruling.

Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe v. Wade and is expected to have the opportunity to fill more Supreme Court seats, especially now that Republicans will control the Senate.

Trump has also pledged to support religious liberty, parental rights, and freedom of speech and vowed to defend homeschooling and end the Biden-Harris administration’s collusion with social media platforms to censor posts.

Harris, however, has a record of targeting Catholics, and as attorney general of California, prosecuted Catholic pro-life journalist David Daleiden after he released videos that showed Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts. As a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, she suggested that a judicial nominee should be disqualified due to his involvement in the Knights of Columbus, citing the Catholic organization’s opposition to abortion and homosexual “marriage.”

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Justice has selectively enforced the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to target peaceful Catholic pro-life advocates like Mark Houck and Paulette Harlow, and the FBI was found to have surveilled churches that celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass.

Trump has slammed the administration for jailing pro-lifers and said that he would pardon them if re-elected.

The Biden-Harris administration has also sought to force hospitals and doctors to commit abortions and facilitate the surgical mutilation of gender-confused children, in a reversal of Trump administration policy.

Like Harris, her running mate, Tim Walz, had extreme pro-abortion and pro-LGBT stances. As governor of Minnesota, Walz signed a law that legalized abortion up to birth and repealed Minnesota’s parental notification requirement and ban on coerced abortion. He additionally signed an executive order and a law to protect “gender transitions” for children.

