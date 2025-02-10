Donald Trump says Palestinians will not return to Gaza after US takeover

'I think it's a big mistake to allow people, the Palestinians or the people living in Gaza to go back, yet another time,' Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — In a press conference Sunday aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, Donald Trump said Palestinians will not return to Gaza after the U.S. assumes ownership of the region.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Auxiliary Bishop of Jerusalem condemns Trump’s Gaza remarks

“I think it’s a big mistake to allow people, the Palestinians or the people living in Gaza to go back, yet another time,” Trump told reporters about 12 minutes into the press conference aboard the helicopter.

When further pressed, Trump insisted that the Palestinians do not want to “return to Gaza,” that they would “rather not return to Gaza,” and if Palestinians are unenthusiastic about Trump’s plan it is merely because they have yet to “talk” to him.

Later in the press conference, about 16 minutes in, Trump was asked about the long-term plan for the region, specifically how his plan will work once he is no longer president.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it… but we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure Hamas doesn’t move back… The place is a demolition site.”

READ: Most of the world is rejecting Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza and displace Palestinians

The press conference also saw the president double down on a number of his other bold foreign policy ideas, including the absorbing of Canada into the 51st U.S. state and the purchasing of Denmark-owned Greenland.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

Share











