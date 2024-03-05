Donald Trump soars to victory in multiple state primaries on Super Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump has landed a number of Super Tuesday victories in the GOP primary race, further cementing the likelihood that he will be the Republican nominee.

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump continues to extend his lead over rival Nikki Haley in the GOP primary race, with results from Super Tuesday thus far showing victories for the former president in Virginia, Alabama, Maine, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, California and North Carolina.

Trump, who already had a substantial lead going into the important Super Tuesday primaries, outpaced Haley in Virginia early in the evening, going on to secure victories in Alabama, Maine, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, California and North Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

Haley did manage to squeak out a win in the open primary in Vermont, a state which is traditionally considered to have a more liberal-leaning GOP base.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden has likewise skated to victory, largely unopposed, picking up victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Vermont. However, he did lose to Baltimore investor Jason Palmer in the low stakes race in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

According to the Associated Press, while Trump and Biden are nearly certain to be their respective parties presumptive nominees, there are not enough delegates up for grabs Tuesday night to push either over the line, with Trump having to wait until March 12 and Biden until March 19.

This story is developing and will be updated as races in other states are called.

