Donald Trump suggests Mark Carney will win Canadian election, touts ‘productive call’ with leader

'It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election,' Trump wrote about Carney on Friday.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump says he had “an extremely productive call” with Prime Minister Mark Carney and implied that the World Economic Forum-linked politician will win Canada’s upcoming federal election.

“I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Reacting to the post, LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen wrote on X:

BREAKING: Trump says he’ll meet with Canada PM Mark Carney immediately after Canada’s election to discuss “politics, business, and more.” 🚨 Is Trump predicting a Liberal win in Canada? pic.twitter.com/f7vgkEGb13 — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) March 28, 2025

Trump’s comments come just weeks before Canadians head to the polls on April 28 for a federal election. Carney called the snap-election just nine days after taking over for Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister.

Carney, an admitted “globalist” and “elitist,” formerly served as head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, and has extensive ties to globalist groups like the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

Despite claiming to be Catholic, Carney is on the record as being “unreservedly” in favor of abortion and has also been involved in the promotion of LGBT-related efforts, digital currencies and net-zero “climate” goals.

Trump’s comments regarding Carney may prove significant as much of the debate in the mainstream media ahead of the election has been about how the prospective leaders will handle tariff threats and trade deals with America.

