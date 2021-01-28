Donate now to help this growing religious community

January 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A group of religious sisters, the Consoling Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, is blossoming with many new vocations, as young ladies are answering their call from God.

However, with an increase in new vocations comes the problem of running out of room at the sisters’ motherhouse in Italy. Therefore, the Consoling Sisters’ superior, Mother Maria Rita, is reaching out for help.

The nuns have found a Capuchin convent in Italy that was built in the 1600s, vacant for many years. The cost to purchase and renovate this novitiate convent to its former glory is over 1 million euros, and the sisters are in need of your generous donation.

The Consoling Sisters were founded in 1961 by Fr. Basilio Rosati, a Passionist priest, and were then entrusted to Fr. Emmanuel du Chalard of the Society of Saint Pius X in 1996. Currently, their motherhouse is located in Vigne di Narni, Italy.

The Consoling Sisters have 45 members (26 professed sisters, 8 novices, and 11 postulants), but the community is expected to exponentially grow, as many young women are yearning to fulfill their vocation with congregations that center on prayer and tradition.

