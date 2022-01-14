Senior Israeli immunologist blasts mass vaccination, COVID restrictions in powerful letter

‘There is currently no medical emergency,’ Dr. Ehud Qimron told the Israeli government. ‘The only emergency now is that you still set policies and hold huge budgets for propaganda and psychological engineering.’

TEL AVIV, Israel (LifeSiteNews) – A top immunologist in Israel criticized mass vaccination for COVID-19 and blasted officials who have “branded” the unvaccinated “as spreaders of the disease” in a powerful letter to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The letter, written by Professor Ehud Qimron, head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University, picks apart vaccine-focused COVID strategies embraced by governments around the world, which Qimron derided as “doomed to fail.”

“Two years late, you finally realize that a respiratory virus cannot be defeated and that any such attempt is doomed to fail,” he wrote to the Israeli health ministry. “You do not admit it, because you have admitted almost no mistake in the last two years, but in retrospect it is clear that you have failed miserably in almost all of your actions, and even the media is already having a hard time covering your shame.”

Qimron slammed Israeli officials for refusing to acknowledge that COVID-19 jabs won’t stop the virus or bring herd immunity, which the government’s vaccination campaign “failed” to achieve.

“You refused to admit that the infection comes in waves that fade by themselves, despite years of observations and scientific knowledge,” he said. “You refused to admit that recovery is more protective than a vaccine, despite previous knowledge and observations showing that non-recovered vaccinated people are more likely to be infected than recovered people.”

“You refused to admit that the vaccinated are contagious despite the observations. Based on this, you hoped to achieve herd immunity by vaccination — and you failed in that as well.”

The senior immunologist also condemned the Israeli government for “ignoring the fact that the disease is dozens of times more dangerous for risk groups and older adults, than for young people who are not in risk groups, despite the knowledge that came from China as early as 2020.”

At the same time, authorities never set up an effective system to monitor the side effects of vaccination – which disproportionately impact younger populations – while retaliating against doctors who reported vaccine injuries, Qimron said. “Doctors avoid linking side effects to the vaccine, lest you persecute them as you did with some of their colleagues,” he charged.

Young people face little risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19, with a survival rate no lower than 99.9 percent for those under 40, according to estimates by Stanford University professor Dr. John Ioannidis.

Research shows that the vaccines actually cause greater harm than the virus itself for younger age groups. A study published last month by British researchers found that the jabs increase the risk of potentially life-threatening heart inflammation in men under 40 years old significantly more than COVID-19 and may result in more deadly forms of the heart condition.

“You have ignored many reports of changes in menstrual intensity and menstrual cycle times,” Qimron noted in his letter to the health ministry. “You hid data that allows for objective and proper research. Instead, you chose to publish non-objective articles together with senior Pfizer executives on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.”

‘The truth will be revealed’

Public health officials “have also ignored the fact that in the end the truth will be revealed,” however, the professor said. “And it begins to be revealed.”

“The truth is that you have brought the public’s trust in you to an unprecedented low, and you have eroded your status as a source of authority,” he accused, pointing to heightened rates of mental issues and misbehavior among Israeli students during COVID restrictions.

“You have destroyed the education of our children and their future,” said Qimron. “You made children feel guilty, scared, smoke, drink, get addicted, drop out, and quarrel, as school principals around the country attest. You have harmed livelihoods, the economy, human rights, mental health and physical health.”

Israel has been known for one of world’s harshest COVID-19 responses, repeatedly ordering weeks-long, national lockdowns and introducing a vaccination “green pass” to access all but “essential” sectors of the economy. The country lifted most restrictions last summer, but brought them back in August as vaccinated people overwhelmed Israeli hospitals amid vaccine failure.

But that didn’t stop health authorities from pitting people against the unvaccinated and framing them as “spreaders of disease” and “enemies of the public,” according to Qimron:

You slandered colleagues who did not surrender to you, you turned the people against each other, divided society and polarized the discourse. You branded, without any scientific basis, people who chose not to get vaccinated as enemies of the public and as spreaders of disease. You promote, in an unprecedented way, a draconian policy of discrimination, denial of rights and selection of people, including children, for their medical choice. A selection that lacks any epidemiological justification.

Qimron specifically pointed to the Great Barrington Declaration, a statement that advises limited COVID restrictions and targeted protection of high-risk groups, signed by more than 60,000 scientists and medical professionals across the globe. Israeli officials chose to “ridicule, slander, distort and discredit” the signers while pushing policies that “only added victims beyond the vulnerable to the virus” Qimron said.

“The economy you ruined, the unemployed you caused, and the children whose education you destroyed – they are the surplus victims as a result of your own actions only.”

“There is currently no medical emergency,” the immunologist continued. “The only emergency now is that you still set policies and hold huge budgets for propaganda and psychological engineering instead of directing them to strengthen the health care system.”

“This emergency must stop!”

