Double-vaccinated and double-boosted Fauci tests positive for COVID

(LifeSiteNews) — After relentlessly pushing the experimental COVID-19 injections on the American public for more than a year, quadruple-vaccinated Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for the highly survivable COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci is the director of the institute and President Biden’s chief medical adviser.

Upon the news breaking of Fauci’s infection, conservative media outlets and personalities took to social media to point out the irony of his positive result given his past statements heralding the experimental mRNA vaccines.

“FLASHBACK: Fauci says ‘when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected.’ Fully-vaxxed, double-boosted Fauci still got Covid,” the Post Millennial posted to social media on Thursday.

FLASHBACK: Fauci says “when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected.” Fully-vaxxed, double-boosted Fauci still got Covid. pic.twitter.com/3ICjySyXvi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2022

“Double masked Fauci just tested positive, after receiving 4 covid shots,” reacted researcher and lecturer Dr. David Eli, accompanying his statement with a “clown” emoji.

🚨 Double masked Fauci just tested positive, after receiving 4 covid shots 🤡 pic.twitter.com/g4HyBT2uTl — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 15, 2022

Fauci is not alone when it comes to high-profile vaccine pushers coming down with the virus.

In fact, the list of individuals who were “fully vaccinated” (many of whom received one or two “booster” shots) yet still contracted the virus is growing and includes U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (who has had the virus twice since being vaccinated), and former President Barack Obama.

Earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra also contracted the coronavirus twice in less than a month, as did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Despite Fauci and other officials insisting on mass vaccination as a mean of tackling the mild virus — the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

