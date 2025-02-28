Doug Ford’s Conservatives win Ontario snap election

An election called to address Donald Trump’s threat to annex Canada leads to Ontario Conservatives’ third majority government under Doug Ford.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Progressive Conservative Party has won its third majority under leader Doug Ford.

On February 27, Progressive Conservative Party leader Doug Ford won 80 out of the 124 seats, securing his third majority government in a snap election called to address U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Canada and turn the country into the 51st state.

“Together, we have secured a strong, historic third majority mandate to protect Ontario,” Ford told his supporters at a victory party.

The premier paid tribute to the patriotism of politicians from the other Ontario parties, stating that “each one” loves both the province and Canada itself.

“We can disagree on policy, but there’s no question, no question at all: each one of them loves our province, and each one of them loves Canada, the greatest country on Earth,” he continued.

According to Elections Ontario’s unofficial results, Ford’s Conservatives received 2,158,452 votes, about 42%.

The Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) received the next highest number of seats at 27. The Ontario Liberal Party got 14.

The New Blue Party, a pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom party, did not secure a seat but received 80,245 votes. The Ontario Party, which is both pro-family and pro-freedom, received 26,262 votes.

When Ford called the election, he told voters he wanted “a strong mandate” before embarking on what he sees as a difficult time in Ontario’s history.

“We’re entering a period of unprecedented economic risk and lengthy negotiations – against President Trump and with the federal government and other provinces. Responding to this challenge will demand extraordinary action,” Ford wrote Tuesday afternoon on X.

“To protect Ontario, I’m asking the people for a strong mandate – a strong, stable, four-year mandate that will outlive and outlast the Trump administration.”

Following Ford’s re-election, Campaign Life Coalition President Jeff Gunnarson issued a statement calling on the premier to “stop persecution of pro-life-and-family activists” and to end sex-ed curriculum in schools.”

“As Ontario moves forward under Premier Ford’s leadership, we urge him to repeal the Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, 2017, commonly known as the ‘bubble zone’ law. This legislation unjustly criminalizes peaceful pro-life witness and silent prayer outside abortion mills, suppressing the freedoms of speech and assembly guaranteed to all Canadians,” said Gunnarson.

“It’s time for Ontario to reaffirm its commitment to the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by overturning this unjust law,” he continued.

Despite Ford describing himself as a conservative, his government has failed to defend faith, family, and freedom in Ontario.

As premier, Ford has imposed strict COVID protocols, including lockdowns, a vaccine passport system and the mandating of experimental mRNA vaccines for public sector workers, leading to many healthcare and other workers being fired from their jobs for refusing to take the shots.

Under Ford, the Ontario government also put COVID restrictions on houses of worship, drawing the ire of many voters.

In the lead-up to the 2018 election, Ford promised parents that he would scrap former Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne’s sex-ed curriculum in schools.

However, when Ford finally replaced the curriculum in 2019, parents and pro-family organizations pointed out that, like Wynne’s program, Ford’s program promoted homosexuality, gender theory, and self-abuse. In fact, many pointed out that the new curriculum mirrored Wynne’s.

Ford’s government also supports abortion, which is permitted in Canada up until the moment of birth, and has never sought to repeal the Wynne government’s “bubble zone” law that prohibits pro-life witness outside abortion mills in the province.

